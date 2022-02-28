EZ Rankings to celebrate Its 12th Anniversary on 10th March, 2022

Pioneer digital marketing agency, EZ Rankings is about to complete its 12 successful years on 10th March 2022.

To mark the celebration of this special occasion, the company is offering lucrative deals and offers on its exclusive services like SEO, , SMO, PPC, ORM and more. Everyone associated with EZ Rankings is excited and delighted to mark this important moment of the company.

Managing Director of EZ Rankings, Mansi Rana seems full of joy, enthusiasm, and determination to create a bigger impact. She shared her thoughts on the same. "Firstly, I would like to truly thank everyone for their constant support and for being around us through our journey that is full of learning and opportunities." Further, she added, "These 12 transforming years have taught us so much, and most importantly, we learned from our mistakes." Mansi took pride to share that they conquered their fears to reach new heights in their business which led to significant company growth.

It was the year 2010 when EZ Rankings laid its foundation. This was high time when digital marketing services were booming globally. EZ Rankings saw an untapped market of digital marketing and experienced a few challenging days in the initial years. However, after fruitful learning curves, EZ Rankings was able to lay its mark successfully. The only aim of the company was to offer effective digital marketing solutions to its clients at affordable prices. Now, the company is experiencing exponential growth in terms of clientele and expansion.

Google Ads, PPC Management Services, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Marketing (SMM) are some of the core services that EZ Rankings offer to clients around the world. With this, the company has managed to win the trust of its clients in the last 12 years.

Companies across the globe continue to rejoice in benefits from EZ Rankings' digital marketing services at affordable and transparent pricing models. With an expansive client base covering 28+ countries, the organization successfully managed more than 10,000 accounts and delivered excellent results. The organization is a strong family of more than 140+ employees with some team members sharing more than 8 years of experience in the company. EZ Rankings has proudly featured in popular publications including Clutch, SEMrush, Daily Herald, Hindustan Times, HubSpot, and more.

The agency now aims to serve its clients at a greater level, and its team believes that high-quality services will always give a great return to the business. All efforts are being made to offer, SMM, PPC, and more to meet all the digital marketing needs.

EZ Rankings has proved itself as an effective digital marketing agency because it uses technology effectively, manages projects with efficiency, and offers services to businesses at affordable prices.

The company's dedication, talent, and expertise are assets to its success. Their combination of these elements makes them different from others in the market. All of this has helped EZ Rankings to be the most reputed digital marketing agency across the world, who's now celebrating 12 years of success.

On this special occasion, the company plans and is strategizing to expand its offerings by going full-fledged 360° with its bespoke digital approach. The organization aims to expand its services to digital PR, robust SMM, premium high-quality DA backlink services, and many more to count. EZ Rankings doesn't want to restrict itself only to SEO services.

On these new developments, Mansi Rana stated, "We have been planning and working towards offering new services for a while now and, we're committed to offering state-of-the-art services to our clients."

With a vision of growth in mind, the company aims to deliver the best and result-driven services to its clients and achieve excellence. It's in the mission and the vision of the company to go big and create a bigger impact on clients' businesses.

"We are here because of our clients and partners, and it wouldn't have been possible without them", Mansi Rana concluded. "On this occasion, we'd like to express our gratitude for their faith in us and for accompanying us on this journey."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor