EZOK Launches Exclusive Collection At Venus Steps, New Delhi

New Delhi: EZOK Shoes, the trendy Men’s shoe brand for the urban fashionista’s, celebrates an exciting launch of its all-new collection in Delhi’s leading footwear store – VENUS Steps.

Ezok has been unswervingly investing efforts to exalt product experience and create innovative brand moments for consumers and urban style enthusiasts. Keeping with the brand’s central emphasis to offer innovation, consumer centricity and brand familiarization in trendy styles, the Ezok Shoes new collection launch at Venus Steps in South Ex and Karol bagh stores observed incomparable energy and interest as enthusiastic consumers and shoppers visited the outlet to shop the modern drops from their preferred brand. The new collection at display got every EZOK fan, trend lover, consumer and shopper at the store kicked up as they shopped the hottest collection in full glory. With the launch of this latest Ezok Shoes placement right at the heart of the city of New Delhi, the brand intends to elevate the fashion spirit that is noticeable in Northern India to the next level.

ARVIND BAJAJ, Founder Director Ezok Shoes states, “Venus Steps South Extension – II store is exclusive and distinct in more ways than one. It is not just a shoe store, but a destination. For us it’s a manifestation of our promise to offer our consumers the finest in the world of innovative fashion in an urbane and delightful atmosphere. Eventually, it is not just about buying a product, but experiencing it to the core. At Venus Steps, consumers can walk in and experience the whole brand concept and see the width of our range.”

With 25+ plus styles, the new Ezok Shoes collection is an ideal one-stop-shop destination for the northern region’s fashion forward millennials, sneakerheads, trendy enthusiasts and Gen-Z. Venus Steps store gives them the access to the brand’s select styles and many more modern product stories.

Ezok are handcrafted, pure leather Men’s shoe brand with an exquisite range of curated products. Ezok creates premium, trendy and fine quality footwear that is contemporary as well as affordable. Ezok shoes are made from the finest quality leather and immaculately crafted by artisans, they exude a class of their own. EZOK is the only brand that adheres to REACH compliance (An EU norm that aims to improve the protection of human health and the environment through the better and earlier identification of the intrinsic properties of chemical substances. https://echa.europa.eu )

www.ezokshoes.com | Instagram: @ezokshoes |Facebook: @ezokshoes. Prices range – Rs. 3000-5000/-. Contact: Admin@ezokshoes.com | +91. 93109.93465

