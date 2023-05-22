Falgun Rathod aims to make Cyber Octet a global leader in cybersecurity

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 22: Falgun Rathod, one of the top certified ethical hackers and cyber cops in the country, aims to make a mark at the global level. His firm Cyber Octet Pvt. Ltd. is a leading provider of IT solutions, security, training and end-to-end cybersecurity solutions to national and international clients, which he plans to take to the next level.

With an experience of over 15 years in information security and cybercrime investigation, Falgun is among the most prominent cybersecurity personalities in India. His expertise spans a broad spectrum of cyber security, including perimeter defence, vulnerability discovery, secure network design, intrusion detection systems, and penetration testing. He has been recognised at several prestigious forums.

“We have come a long way since establishing Cyber Octet in 2011. We have been listed among the Top 25 Promising Cybersecurity Companies in India and Top 10 Cyber Cops of India by prestigious industry publications. I myself have been listed among the Top 10 Certified Hackers in India. But, cybersecurity as a field and the opportunities it presents are immense. My vision is to make Cyber Octet a global leader in cybersecurity and training services by 2025. We aim to achieve this by helping organisations fight cybercrimes using our state-of-the-art technologies and methodologies and by educating entrepreneurs and employees about the challenges of cyber threats and ways to deal with them,” Falgun said.

Apart from India, Cyber Octet has established a physical presence with its offices in Dubai and Africa (Ghana), with plans to expand to more geographies in the future.

Under Falgun’s leadership, the team at Cyber Octet has solved more than 250 cases related to internet threats, cyber frauds, social networking and cybercrimes. The firm serves over 350 clients nationally and internationally, including several state and central law enforcement agencies. The team at Cyber Octet has found vulnerabilities in the applications of Google, Apple, Microsoft and many more Fortune 500 companies.

“My philosophy is always learning and upgrading, bringing innovative products to the market, and bridging the gap between technical and executive stakeholders. I am also a strong believer in sharing my knowledge. I have trained more than 55,000 students globally to raise awareness among them. Cybersecurity is such a vast field, and the opportunities are unlimited. I am doing my best to create a new generation of cybersecurity professionals who can fight against the cyber crimes and threats the future may hold and contribute to making the digital world safer,” Falgun said.

Falgun is an invited member of the International Cyber Threat Task Force, a member of the Cybersecurity Forum Initiative, and a member of the Data Security Council of India’s Ahmedabad chapter. He is a regular speaker at various national and international forums. He has also addressed students in 15 universities and over 150 colleges on ethical hacking and cybersecurity.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor