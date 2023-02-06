Farah Titina, an Actor was honoured with the "Emerging Ad Queen of the Year" Award, in the Tycoon Global Achievers Awards

Tycoon Global Media hosted the Grand Tycoon Global Achievers Awards in Mumbai on 31st Jan 2023 with glitz & glamour. Anupam Kher, Vardhan Puri, Bosco Martin, Darshan Kumar, Anees Bazmee, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vishal Furia, Raaj Shaandilya, Warda Nadiadwala, Divya Khosla, Anil Sharma, Murad Khetani, and many others were among the B-Town giants who attended the event and received awards. Business tycoons Varun Chaudhary, MD, CG Corp Global, Shhyam Singhania, Chairman Enarr Capital and Jayesh Choudhary Director, Nakoda Group of Industries were present. Numerous Bollywood and television superstars, as well as socialites, were honoured with awards. The dazzling evening celebrations were graced by a galaxy of stars from the Film, TV, business & advertising fraternity.

Farah Titina has done several noteworthy advertisements both for the print, electronic & digital media for Brands like Santoor, Reliance Jio, Renault, Nikon, Vedanta Group, Panasonic, Caratlane by Tanishq, Tata Salt, Godrej Interio, Flipkart, Ola, Jeevansaathi, Himalaya Kajal, Wai Wai noodles, Imagica; etc. Her upcoming projects include a Feature film and Music Videos.She has been conferred with the "Emerging Ad Queen of the Year" Award as she has acted in around 100 Advertisements in her career to date.

The Founder and Editor, Sanjeev Jain states "Our mission is to touch and change millions of lives and their entrepreneurial journeys". Tycoon Global Achievers Awards was an effort to get much-deserved recognition for these stories of commendable grit and persistence.

