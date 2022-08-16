Farmers hoist the flags at Mahindra Tractors’ 75th Independence Day celebrations

More than 1000 Plus farmers from across the state take part in the celebrations at Sardhav village in Gandhinagar.

August 16: Mahindra Tractors uniquely celebrated the 75th Independence Day. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, Mahindra Tractors celebrated the landmark occasion in the real India, i.e. villages, where “The soul of India lives”, as Mahatma Gandhi had famously said.

Mahindra Tractors organised the event “Har Ek Kisaan, Desh Ka Abhimaan” (Every single farmer is the nation’s pride) at Sardhav village in Gandhinagar on Monday morning. More than 1000 Plus farmers from across the state participated in the celebrations of the 75th Independence Day.

A map of Gujarat was formed by using 1,000 national flags. The farmers undertook the flag-hoisting, followed by the singing of the national anthem in the presence of dignitaries from the agriculture sector, senior officials of Mahindra Tractors, and all channel partners of Mahindra Tractors for the state, celebrity guest and singer Arvind Vegda, and others.

“Farmers are the real heroes of the country, along with soldiers. The Mahindra Group has always stood by farmers, which is why we celebrate the 75th Independence Day in the rural areas with annadatas, the farmers who toil day and night in their fields to produce food for us all. The flag-hoisting at their hands and their felicitation is a humble gesture to express our deepest gratitude and respect to the farmers,” said Jujhar Singh Virk, Zonal Head, Mahindra Tractors.

Ravi Soni, State Head, Gujarat, Mahindra Tractors, “We are privileged to be celebrating the 75th Independence Day in the presence of farmers. We are privileged to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.”

Mahindra Tractors gave the participating farmers certificates and silver coins to commemorate the landmark occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative to inspire Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their home from August 13 to 15. The initiative aims to instil a sense of patriotism in people’s hearts and promote awareness about the national flag.

The initiative is a part of the larger Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the nation’s glorious history. The journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, and started a 75-week countdown to the 75th Independence Day. The celebrations will end on independence day next year.

