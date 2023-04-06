New Delhi [India], April 6 (/SRV): Farseeing Company, Ltd. has launched their flagship brands Fention and Farseeing into the Indian market along with other Vmount, Gold Mount, Nano or Cube VMount and DV Mount Batteries. Farseeing have signed a partnership with Indian Distributor "AAA MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES," which is a New Delhi-based Master Distributor for various broadcast products in India, like Fortinge, Acebil, CRONUS and KRATOS. Growing film and broadcast markets have increased the need for broadcast batteries for professional cameras.

"There is an increasing demand for professional cameras from Youtubers, online news channels, regional and national news channels, and film production compes have recurring requirements for these batteries. The Indian market has faced a serious problem getting professional batteries into India because of the BIS and other norms at Indian ports. Farseeing batteries are BIS-approved and imported with all the related documents needed for the import.

Over the years, Farseeing has gained a great reputation worldwide for its outstanding and innovative products and established an international distribution network covering more than 70 countries and regions all around the world. Nanjing Farseeing Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and specialises in developing and manufacturing products for the broadcast and film industries, including camera batteries, chargers, power solutions, on-camera lighting, and studio lighting. Cube Batteries are the revolution.

The company is located in Nanjing, China, and has an independent R&D centre. With sales expanding, the Indian market becomes one of the most important regions. As we all know, India has the most developed film industry and huge demands for camera batteries. AAA Media Technologies is a professional distributor for broadcast equipment and has a very efficient dealer network throughout Indian Territory. Jitender Kardam is a capable and trustworthy partner. It is a win-win cooperation between us. We look forward to being a reliable and popular professional camera battery brand all over India. Flora Wang, Regional Manager, Farseeing Company Ltd., Nanjing, PRC

"Farseeing batteries were launched at Broadcast India 2022 in Mumbai, where all the V-Mount batteries were showcased. These batteries were taken open-handed by the leading Film Production , Broadcast and Rental compes. As per the latest report by the PwC, India's media and entertainment industry is expected to reach Rs. 4,30,401 crores (USD 53.99 billion) by 2026. This data itself shows the increase in content at a high speed and in big numbers. The industry will need good products to cater to the needs of the production team and Batteries are the lifeline during outdoor shoots, and reliable, rugged and easy-to-operate batteries are the needs of today and tomorrow. Wireless Live Streaming devices are using VMount batteries for their outdoor live and relying completely on a good product, which eventually leads to a successful event broadcast. Being a BIS-certified brand, all our products are thoroughly and ruggedly checked by the lab, whereas as a master distributor, AAA Media Technologies has also checked the reliability (Burn test , Ruggedness , Performance) of the batteries in real time by the production team and our engineers. Looking forward to having a substantial market share in the Indian professional market." Jitender Kardam, Business Head, AAA Media Technologies, New Delhi, India.

Farseeing Video Lights and equipment are the upcoming launches and are supposed to be launched by May 2023 in India.

For more information, please visit: http://www.farseeingvideo.com/ and https://aaamedia.co.in/

