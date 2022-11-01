Fashion Wizards Grand Events presents Grand Assam 2022 concludes in Guwahati

Guwahati (India), November 1: Contestants from all districts of Assam took to the ramp at the ‘Grand Assam 2022’ a reality show cum beauty pageant that concluded at Rukminagar Auditorium in Guwahati on Tuesday, (25th October, 2022). It was a 4 days TV show based on beauty pageant which included a Photoshoot round, Talent Round, Ramp walk, Personal Interview, Q & A, Fitness Challenge, and the Grand Finale.

Contestants of different age groups participated in the disrict events held at all the districts of Assam and the winner, 1st runner-up, and 2nd runner-up of each district took part in the Grand Finale and competed for coveted tiltle of the Grand Assam in the mega event held in Guwahati. It may be mentioned that along with trophies, sashes and certificates the male winners received silver bracelets and the female winners crowned with Silver crown.

Organised by Fashion Wizards Grand Events a brach of TYOPA (The Youth Organization of Performing Arts), the show was directed by Assam’s renowned Event Director, Model Coach, Talent Promoter, President of TYOPA and the Owner of Studio Groom up Raktim Kumar Das, and Managed by Secretary of TYOPA and Fashion Designer Mrinalini Das. Others involved are Shahnawaz Aamir, Founder and Editor of Guwahati Times; Mrs Sarala Das, Classic Mrs India International Global Earth 2022; Dr Riti Kaushik, Dentist and Mrs India International Global Earth 2022; Geetali Gogoi, Yoga and Makeup Expert; Sasanka Deka, Photographer; Panchi Bora, Fashion Designer; Niva Devi, Fashion Designer; Kiran Boro, Founder of Kiran Foundation, Social entrepreneur; and Kushal Kalita, Mr universe 2022.

Also, Grand Assam Excellence Award was presented to many renowned personalities who have taken excellent steps in their field of work. Shyamkanu Mahanta who was also the chief guest of the event was felicitated during the show, Chao Monuj Gogoi, Social Worker and Youth Organizer; Mayuri Dutta, Singer; and Dr. Hitesh Baruah, Doctor, were felicitated and presented with the awards.

The winners of the event are:

Miss category:

Grand Miss Assam 2022 Regal: Abhispa Das, Sonitpur.

Grand Miss Assam 2022 Eminent: Ushna Basumatary,Kokrajhar.

Grand Miss Assam 2022 Sterling: Munmi Panging, Jorhat.

Miss Teen category:

Grand Miss Teen Assam 2022 Regal: Dyun Cheng Sensua, Guwahati.

Grand Miss Teen Assam 2022 Eminent: Dristi Deka, Guwahati.

Grand Miss Teen Assam 2022 Sterling: Mrinmoyee Bora, Jorhat.

Mrs category:

Grand Mrs Teen Assam 2022 Regal: Deepa Das, Sonitpur.

Grand Mrs Teen Assam 2022 Eminent: Ashika Dey, Kokrajhar.

Grand Mrs Teen Assam 2022 Sterling: Meghali Pradhan Deka, Guwahati.

Mr Teen Category:

Grand Mr Teen Assam 2022 Regal: Arvind Kar, Kokrajhar.

Grand Mr Teen Assam 2022 Eminent: Dimasha Basumatary, Baksa.

Grand Mr Teen Assam 2022 Sterling: Ranraj Kashyap, Tinsukia.

Mr Category:

Grand Mr Assam 2022 Regal: Kaushal Mallha, Guwahati.

Grand Mr Assam 2022 Eminent: Joy Prakash Mandal, Kokrajahr.

Grand Mr Assam 2022 Sterling: Surajit Deury, Baksa.

Kids- Group A(Female):

Grand Little Miss Assam 2022 Regal: Artemis Changmai, Guwahati.

Grand Little Miss Assam 2022 Eminent: Sanjukta Shyam Tungkham, Golaghat.

Grand Little Miss Assam 2022 Sterling: Roshni Chetry, Kokrajhar.

Kids- B Group(Female):

Grand Little Miss Assam 2022 Regal: Bishnangee Kashyap Baruah, Golaghat.

Grand Little Miss Assam 2022 Eminent: Nandini Nupur Kashyap, Kamrup.

Grand Little Miss Assam 2022 Sterling: Karishmita Das, Kamrup.

Kids- C Group(Female):

Grand Little Miss Assam 2022 Regal: Sabrina Alam, Guwahati.

Grand Little Miss Assam 2022 Eminent: Monalisha Rajbongshi.

Grand Little Miss Assam 2022 Sterling: Mrigakshi Kashyap, Nalbari.

Kids(Male):

Grand Little Mr Assam 2022 Regal: Naman Jyoti Baruah, Jorhat.

Grand Little Mr Assam 2022 Eminent: Digdarpan Thakuria, Kamrup.

Grand Little Mr Assam 2022 Sterling: Samavart Jupan Kalita, Kamrup.

This is a one of its kind event and also the first one that will be telecasted on a news portal (Guwahati Times- https://guwahatitimes.com/), informed the organizer, Raktim Kumar Das. “The main reason behind this show is to give the youths a proper platform to showcase the talents. No organizers have come up with events like these, what different we are doing is that instead of district-wise auditions and a grand finale, me and Mrinalini Das conducted district-wise events and the winners competed in the final event. So, we can say that we have tried our level best to pick the smartest contestants from the district level and gave them a different platform,” Das said.

Das added, “It was a long event as we started the district-wise events few months back and now in the four-day Grand finale we got the winners of ‘Grand Assam’ through a tough competition. The contestants had to go through different competitions like- Talent Round, Personal Interview Round, Question and Answer Round, etc.”

“The event was successful because of our team members including Abinash Saikia, Assistant event manager; Akash Paul, Grooming mentor; Dhanraj Boro; Dharitri Dutta; Bristi Gogoi, Muskan Basfor, Co-ordinator; Fashion Designers- Panchi Bora, Riyan Kamal, and Niva Devi,” Das further said.

Notably, this is the seventh year of Fashion Wizards Grand Events in the industry and the first season of Grand Assam.

