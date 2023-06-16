FASHIONATE 2023: 160 IIFD Surat Fashion Design Students Redefine Fashion Trends

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 17: The textile city of Surat witnessed a one-of-its-kind fashion show titled ‘FASHIONATE 2023’ hosted by the International Institute of Fashion Designing (IIFD) at the Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre’s (SIECC) Platinum Hall in Sarsana. The event brought together more than 160 talented fashion design students who displayed their unique creations and introduced their designer garments.

Under the guidance of founder Pallavi Maheshwari and founder director Mukesh Maheshwari, this fashion extravaganza was a testament to the institute’s commitment to nurturing creativity and excellence in the fashion world.

Unveiling Creative Collections

The event witnessed a vibrant display of creativity and innovation as the student designers presented their collections for the upcoming season. The textiles and apparel industry experienced a wave of new techniques, treatments, and value additions through unconventional manufacturing processes. The fashion students from IIFD Surat pushed the boundaries by incorporating elements inspired by ancient Indian heritage, such as the Patrika Gate and Nalanda University. They also focused on thought-provoking concepts such as saving marine life, the cyber world of the future, sustainability, and the judicious use of polyester waste.

Innovations in Surat’s Textile Industry

The fashion event also showcased a range of commercial and party wear suitable for various occasions. It highlighted the incredible innovations emerging from Surat’s textile industry. Known as the ‘Silk City’ of India, Surat has a rich history in textile manufacturing. The student designers capitalized on the city’s expertise and incorporated unique fabrics, patterns, and designs into their creations, paying homage to Surat’s textile legacy.

Avant-Garde Presentations

The grand finale of ‘FASHIONATE 2023′ was a spectacle to behold. The students presented a mesmerizing display of avant-garde costumes that captured the attention of both the theatre and the international film industry. The daring and imaginative designs showcased the students’ ability to push the boundaries of fashion, creating wearable art that left a lasting impression on the audience.

Founder Director Mr. Mukesh Maheshwari, while sharing exciting news during the event, stated that the IIFD students had the opportunity to work with renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra at Fashion Connect in Jaipur, further enhancing their practical experience and industry exposure. Additionally, IIFD Surat has established an affiliation with Instituto di Moda Burgo, Milan, an esteemed Italian fashion college. This affiliation opens up new avenues for students, allowing them to benefit from international exposure and a global perspective on fashion design.

The success of ‘FASHIONATE 2023’ was further amplified by the presence of eminent personalities from Surat, including textile industrialists and fashion professionals. The show was graced by the esteemed couturier and fashion designer Mr. Amit Agarwal, who served as the chief judge for the event. His presence added a touch of expertise and industry validation to the show.

It is noteworthy that IIFD Surat has been consistently in the limelight since its inception in 2014. The institute has earned a reputation for providing exceptional education and grooming aspiring fashion designers, interior designers, graphic designers, and event managers. With its commitment to fostering creativity, industry collaborations, and international affiliations, IIFD Surat stands out as one of the premier institutions in the city, offering students a pathway to becoming successful professionals in their chosen fields.