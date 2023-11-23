Father Seeks INR 35 Lakhs By Raising Funds Through Crowdfunding to Save His Ailing Child

India PR Distribution

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 23: Jayaraj from Kochi has launched a crowdfunding campaign on ImpactGuru.com in a bid to save his ailing child, who has been grappling with a severe autoimmune disease. The child is in urgent need of a life-saving bone marrow transplant, the cost of which is estimated at INR 35 lakh. Jayaraj, a hardworking labourer, and his wife, a homemaker, are seeking assistance from the masses to give their child a fighting chance.

The child's ordeal began when he was admitted to the hospital due to a persistent water and mucus issue. After careful examination, it was determined that his immune system was deficient in cells that combat infections, leading to the diagnosis of an autoimmune disease. The prescribed treatment to save his life is a bone marrow transplant, a medical procedure that comes with a substantial financial burden.

At an age when most infants are taking their first steps into the world, this courageous young soul faces a battle unlike any other. Diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening blood disorder, his days are marked by pain, fatigue, and the harsh reality of medical treatments.

"My baby boy has unconditional love from his family. He is the best gift we got. But he needs his freedom to lead a normal life, for which I won't leave any stone unturned. Please help my child and my family, every small donation will go a long way in ensuring he gets access to treatment on time," says Jayaraj.

Crowdfunding for this child's bone marrow surgery is a testament to the remarkable capacity of humanity to rally behind those in need. It symbolises our shared commitment to making the world a better place, one life at a time. Let us join hands and make a difference in this young fighter's life, as we transform his journey from one of uncertainty to a future filled with hope and promise.

For further updates and contributions, please visit -

https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/help-baby-of-shyama?utm_source=press&utm_medium=press_blog

