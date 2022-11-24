Federal Soft Systems to introduce AI-enabled resource tracking platform called Rezumr

Federal Soft Systems, a market leader, is all set to introduce Rezumr - an innovative AI resource tracking system that will automate and manage the whole hiring and recruitment process. Rezumr follows and adheres to a strict recruiting methodology that has demonstrated to discover top candidates. Because of its advanced customizability, assistance, improved recruitment experience, and enhanced analytics, recruiters can quickly shortlist applicants. Employers can simplify the database in one place using Rezumr.

It is common for top employers to receive & deal with a large number of resumes. And it becomes challenging for them to manage profiles and shortlist prospects using a conventional hiring strategy. Rezumr is an AI-powered Applicant Tracking System that can assist recruiters in filtering and automating the recruiting process. Rezumr can help you empower your business with AI-ATS. It enables organizations to quickly evaluate Corporate Objectives, Profile The Ideal Candidates, Targeted Headhunting, and Scientific Assessments.

To prosper in this constantly changing, competitive marketplace, organizations are increasingly focusing on new & emerging trends. The digitization era has increased businesses' requirements to identify and hire good resources. It is essential to build a strong foundation that can meet these needs and enable them to grow effortlessly and profitably.

Federal Soft Systems Inc. is a conglomerate Digital Transformation, IT products & Services Company that specializes in offering IT/AI/ML Products, App Development, and Custom Application Development Services to various business verticals through its 7 esteemed branches in the USA, India & Canada.

The company seeks to equip businesses with a proven and practical AI strategy that is adaptable for international business and promotes innovation. Rezumr's cutting-edge and data-driven AI technology offers recruiters with the most painstakingly curated profiles that have been properly reviewed based on several parameters. Rezumr makes use of the data to hasten the recruitment and hiring process. It is a platform where several resume databases can be uploaded, and where candidates can be quickly and effectively evaluated and shortlisted through a single dashboard. The technology helps companies uncover extraordinary talent while preserving their sanity, saving time, money, and resources during the hiring process. Businesses will be able to monitor & track candidates' activity and improve and streamline workflow throughout the entire hiring process. Using the application, recruiters can swiftly manage the onboarding process and identify the next outstanding candidate at their fingertips.

To empower organizations in discovering the greatest talent, Rezumr's sophisticated AI-RTS enables recruiters to harness the power of human energy, make better decisions using comprehensive analytics and data-driven intelligence, quickly build a talent pool, and track and monitor candidates. This includes acquiring the necessary skills of the candidates as well as managing end-to-end HR operations. Rezumr employs a flexible AI technique to assist businesses to maximize their data's value and achieve scalability, performance, and cost control.

With Rezumr, Federal Soft Systems aims to leverage AI technology throughout the entire recruiting process. It is a platform that oversees every step of the hiring and recruiting process. Employers can manage & evaluate candidates' profiles more expediently and will cut down the amount of time it takes to fill positions. Rezumr tracks all activity in the hiring department, from posting the job online to extending an offer of employment.

