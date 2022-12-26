Fermenta Biotech Limited Commissions Fortified Rice Kernel Manufacturing Facility in Tirupati District, Andhra Pradesh

Fermenta Biotech Limited ('Fermenta') has commissioned a new facility to manufacture Fortified Rice Kernel ('FRK') located in Pennepalli, Tirupati district in Andhra Pradesh. With this milestone, Fermenta has entered the rice fortification market and bolstered its emerging portfolio in nutrition. The FRK produced will be enriched with Iron, Vitamin B12 and Folic Acid, in compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India ('FSSAI') Guidelines for rice fortification.

An alarmingly high incidence of nutritional anaemia due to deficiency of iron, folate and B12 is seen especially in children and women of child-bearing age in developing countries, including India. In light of the rampant malnutrition prevalence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to ensure that by 2024, all rice distributed by the Government of India would be fortified. The government also announced plans to initiate rice fortification under various schemes, including Public Distribution System, Integrated Child Development Services, PM POSHAN (erstwhile Mid-Day Meal Scheme) and Other Welfare Schemes.

Fortified rice manufacturers mix FRK with traditional milled rice thereby enhancing its nutritional content. India is one of the leading producers of rice, with a geographically and economically diverse rice-consuming population. Moreover, the incremental cost for fortifying rice is low, making it a scalable and cost-effective strategy. Studies have shown the acceptability of fortified rice by consumers along with significant retention of micronutrients after processing.

Prashant Nagre, Managing Director, Fermenta Biotech Limited, added, "Fermenta is proud to launch its FRK offering, thereby contributing towards overcoming micronutrient deficiency in India and across the world. As a sustainable and responsible business, we endeavour to provide world class quality products including FRK that would take our nation closer to achieving the targets for United Nations Sustainable Development Goals on Zero Hunger and Good Health & Well-being."

Founded in 1951, Fermenta Biotech Limited (FBL) possesses a growing portfolio of nutritional ingredients includes Fortified Rice Kernel (FRK), Vitamin AD2 for oil fortification and natural astaxanthin. Apart from its nutrition portfolio, FBL is the only manufacturer of Vitamin D3 in India and a leading global player. It caters to over 350 customers across 60 countries with a worldwide distribution network for a variety of applications such as pharmaceuticals, dietary and nutritional supplements, food, animal nutrition and rodenticides. FBL's manufacturing facilities in Kullu and Dahej are certificated by global accreditations and its world class R&D centre is located at Thane. FBL also possesses expertise in integrated biotechnology solutions such as enzymes for antibiotic synthesis and other niche APIs.

