Ferns N Petals (FNP) Unveils Sneh Rakhi Collection - A Celebration of Enduring Bonds Shows How to 'Make Rakhi Feel Special'

New Delhi [India], August 17: India's top gifting brand Ferns N Petals (FNP), celebrates the special occasion of Rakhsha Bandhan with Sneh, India's first-ever Rakhi brand reaffirming its commitment to heartfelt gifting experiences. With an impressive repertoire of over 3000 meticulously curated rakhis & rakhi gifts, FNP is anticipating a 20% growth as compared to last year and is poised to elevate this year's Raksha Bandhan celebrations like never before.

As the festive season approaches, FNP's rakhi campaign 'Make Rakhi Feel Special' is all about making the festival special either via 'Special Rakhis' or 'Rakhis made special'.

Special Rakhis: FNP launched over 1000 Rakhi online designs under its own brand, Sneh Rakhi. This innovative lineup includes this year's most trending Silver Rakhis, Minimalistic Rakhi, Plantable Rakhi, Pet Rakhi for furry friends, Kids Rakhis like Avengers-themed Rakhis & Rock Paper Scissors Rakhi, Personalised Photo Rakhis, evergreen traditional Rakhis like Om, Swastika, Ganesha.

FNP offers same-day delivery for rakhis & rakhi gifts across major countries including USA, Canada, Singapore, UAE, Philippines, and UK, with competitive prices and free worldwide delivery.

With prices starting from INR 199 onwards, customers can order Rakhi for brothers using FNP's Express Delivery Services.

Rakhis Made Special: FNP launched more than three thousand gift options to make this rakhi a bit more special. Rakhi Gift trends of 2023 are Chocolates, Dryfruits, Sweets which are the top gifting categories. In addition, personalized gifts are also popular. This year FNP has launched its own range of premium chocolates and delicious Mithais like Saffron Kaju Katli, Desi Ghee Ladoos, Premium Dry-fruits like Jumbo Cashews, California Almonds and more.

A myriad of options awaits, spanning from personalized mugs adorned with offbeat messages, captivating array of soft toys and colourful stationery for children to sophisticated grooming hampers, fashion and accessories items like ties and cufflinks, indulgent spa hampers and beyond. From Stylish to Foodie, Pet-Lover to Environment – Conscious, Spiritual to Cartoon Fanatic FNP's incredible assortments ensures that there is something special for every type of siblings.

"We are thrilled to present our Sneh Rakhi collection, offering an extraordinary variety of options to celebrate this cherished festival," shared Udyat Gutgutia, Director Category FNP. "Our dedication to sustainability and swift deliveries underscores our commitment to ensuring a truly memorable Raksha Bandhan experience for our valued customers."

He further adds, "This year we are already on to a good start, we are observing a 20% growth rate in orders as compared to last year; expecting the growth to go as high as we near the occasion."

For an immersive Rakhi shopping experience and to explore the captivating Sneh Rakhi collection, visit www.fnp.com

