Fiber to Future: India's Digital Leap

New Delhi [India], July 18: Bharat Exhibitions proudly concluded the 3rd edition of the Broadband India Summit 2025 today at Hotel Shangri-La, New Delhi, marking a significant milestone in India's digital transformation journey. Held under the compelling theme, "Connecting the Unconnected: Bridging the Gaps with Wireline, Wireless, and Satellite Solutions," the summit brought together the country's most influential policymakers, leading telecom operators, infrastructure enablers, and tech pioneers. With India's broadband landscape rapidly advancing through technologies like Wi-Fi 6/7, Passive Optical Networking (PON), and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, the summit spotlighted the innovations driving ultra-fast connectivity for immersive experiences such as 8K streaming, VR, cloud gaming, and smart homes. More than just a conference, the summit became a dynamic platform to shape policy direction, showcase transformative technologies, ignite partnerships, and power the inclusive vision of Digital India.

Chief Guest of the Summit, Shri Vivek Banzal, Director (CFA), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. said in his speech, "BSNL is more than a telecom providerit's a digital enabler. As India moves toward Broadband for All, BSNL's infrastructure, affordability, and rural reach make it indispensable. Convergence of all technologies is the mantra ahead, we need to reach every nook and corner of the country. This is the only way ahead for our country, India. Indian connectivity, penetrating all geographical boundaries is something that we as operators focus on. When the whole of India is connected, it is connected in the truest sense."

Guest of Honour of the Summit, Shri Sanjay Agrawal, Director, Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless (DCPW), Ministry of Home Affairs spoke during his speech, "The Ministry of Home Affairs is embracing this transformation. From digital identity verification to online passport services, broadband is revolutionizing how we deliver public services. Initiatives like PM-WANI and Digital Bharat Nidhi are helping bridge the urban-rural divide by funding infrastructure in underserved areas. As we expand digital access, we must also ensure cybersecurity, data protection, and digital literacy. The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 is a step in the right direction. But laws must be matched with awareness and infrastructure."

Mr. Puneet Garg, President and Group Wireline CTO, Reliance Jio in his operator keynote address was heard quoting, "In the digital age, connectivity is the cornerstone of progress. Fast, reliable internet is no longer a luxuryit's a necessity. At Jio Fiber, we're proud to be at the forefront of this transformation. Our mission is simple: to deliver world-class broadband to every corner of India. With Jio Fiber and now Jio AirFiber, we're extending our reach to areas where traditional infrastructure cannot, helping bridge the digital divide. Prioritizing health and enabling government-led services, our solutions ensure connectivity even in the most remote parts of the country."

Mr. Rahul Vatts, Director - OneWeb India and Chief Regulatory Officer, Bharti Airtel in his operator address was heard quoting, "Satellite broadband is rapidly emerging as a transformative solution for internet connectivity in India, especially in remote and underserved regions. Bharti Airtel is making significant moves in the satellite broadband space in India, positioning itself as a key player through strategic partnerships and joint ventures."

Prof. Kiran Kuchi, Founder of WiSig Networks and Professor at IIT Hyderabad, said during the summit, "We are witnessing a convergence of multiple technologies, especially in the infrastructure sector. 5G and Wi-Fi have converged at the network site, which is quite mind-boggling. BharatNet, along with complementary technologies and fiber-to-the-home initiatives, are key to achieving last-mile connectivity."

Another speaker, Mr. Sachin Deshpande, CTO, Tata Play Fiber shared in his special address, "Tata Play Fiber is more than a serviceit's a commitment to digital empowerment. We're expanding across cities and towns, ensuring that every household, every business, and every learner has access to world-class internet. In today's digital-first world, connectivity is no longer a convenienceit's a necessity. Whether it's a student attending online classes, a professional working remotely, or a family streaming their favorite shows, fast and reliable internet is the backbone of modern life, as network is hygiene. Customer experience is the imperative, so that service capabilities are enhanced, for example incorporation of AI."

Shri Manoj Tandon, Director (Project, Operations & Maintenance), RailTel Corporation of India Ltd in his special address said, "What makes broadband connectivity truly impactful is its reach. Over 50% of our RailWire subscribers are from semi-urban and rural areasregions where traditional broadband often fails to penetrate. We're not just connecting individuals; we're empowering entire communities. Telecom growth fuels national progresslet's work together towards a meaningful broadband mission."

"RANext is at the forefront of building digital infrastructure and enabling future-ready connectivity. As smart cities and buildings become the need of the hour in India and globally, what RANext is doing in this context is not just business, but providing connectivity solutions that are paving the way forward for the industry. Our solutions are not only building the backbone of FTTx and other wireless solutions in India but also laying the foundation for a digitally empowered future," said Mr. Gopa Kumar Krishna, Chief Executive Officer, RANext Technologies.

During his welcome address, Mr. Shashi Dharan, Managing Director of Bharat Exhibitions, said, "India is entering a new era of connectivity. As we all know, satellite broadband is coming to India! With the necessary permits and clearances secured, the government is now finalizing the terms for spectrum allocation. Commercial services are expected to commence by November or December 2025."

Other eminent panelists and speakers from multiple industry verticals included, Shri Arun Agrawal, DDG (Satellite), Department of Telecommunications, Smt. Padma Jaiswal, IAS, Secretary to Government to the state & Union Territories and Secretary, Government of Puducherry, Mr. Sanjay Kawale, Manager - Products, Commscope India Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Rajesh Kaul, Founder & Director, LMES iConnectWe, Mr. Vivek Narayan, Former DDG DS, DoT, Shri R. Shakya, Addl. DG, Haryana LSA & Circle Head, Department of Telecommunications, Mr. Laxminarayan R. Bhat, Head of Product Management, Astrome Technologies, Shri Khandagale Dhammapal Anil, Director (Satellite Finance), Wireless Planning & Finance Wing, Department of Telecommunications, Mr. Alok Gupta, Founder & CEO, Pyramid Cyber Security & Forensics, Mr. Debashish Bhattacharya, Sr. Dy. Director General, Broadband India Forum (BIF), Shri Ram Sajiwan Singh, DDG (IOT), Telecommunication Engineering Centre, Mr. Vinish Bawa, Partner & Telecom Sector Leader, PwC India, Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM (Retd), Director General, Indian Space Association (ISpA), Mr. Yugal Kishore Sharma, Founder & CEO, MyNEXT Broadband Services, Mr. Dharmender Khajuria, National Head - Network Partnerships, Bharti Airtel , Mr. Rajiv Mehla, Chief Business Officer, RANext Technologies and Mr. Sanjay Kawale, Manager - Products, Commscope India Pvt. Ltd.

The Summit was supported and partnered by WiSig Networks, Commscope, RANext Technologies, Techspire Services, 6D Technologies, Astrome Technologies, LMES iConnectWe, Shaildhar Telecom, Saartek, Syrotech Networks, Communications Today, The Marcom Avenue, ITU-APT Foundation of India, Indian Space Association and Broadband India Forum.

