FibreConnect partners with Tejas Networks to successfully deploy an end-to-end optical network in Italy

London [UK], October 18: Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that FibreConnect, an innovative wholesale telecom infrastructure developer in Italy, has successfully launched its broadband services in the country using its state-of-the-art telecom and networking products. The company added that it is the sole supplier of optical networking and broadband access products for FibreConnect's country-wide FTTP (fiber-to-the-premise) rollout, ranging from DWDM/PTN/OTN for Core to xPON and Ethernet for Access. Based on a unique business model built around partnerships with regional and retail ISPs (Internet Service Providers), FibreConnect targets industrials areas in Italy which currently lack broadband infrastructure to support the Italian government's 'Transition 4.0' plan to promote the digital transformation of its manufacturing sector.

As a part of this contract, Tejas Networks has deployed its full-range of products including its versatile TJ1400UCB, integrating GPON/XGS-PON, Fixed LTE and PTN technologies for Access and Aggregation, multi-terabit TJ1600 OTN/DWDM systems for Metro and Backbone, and feature-rich TJ2100 series of ONTs for business and industrial premises. The complete network is being managed using TejNMS, the company's universal, multi-technology network management system coupled with an advanced service orchestration solution to deliver an agile, resilient and future-proof network for FibreConnect.

Renzo Ravaglia, Executive Chairman and CEO of FibreConnect said, "FibreConnect is thrilled to partner with Tejas Networks on this transformative network rollout that seeks to bridge the digital divide for small & medium businesses in Italy and extend the benefits of high-speed connectivity to unserved businesses and industries across the country through its ISP partners. Tejas Networks' innovative solutions such as their business-grade Type-C protection switching on ONTs, 2.5G GPON ONTs, converged "swiss-knife" architecture for multiservice access, and novel interplay of PTN and OTN technologies in the backbone are enabling us to deliver the highest level of service to our customers in a cost-effective manner. In spite of challenging macro-economic headwinds, Tejas Networks fully met our expectations of timely deliveries, high quality, and prompt customer support to successfully get this network up and running as per committed deadlines."

Anand Athreya, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tejas Networks said, "We are delighted that FibreConnect chose to build the complete network in Italy using our carrier-class optical and broadband access products. Besides signaling our emergence as a leading end-to-end supplier of world-class telecom equipment, this win also demonstrates a growing confidence among global telcos in our ability to design and execute complex, large-scale networks, all the way from access to core."

Indranil Sen, Chief Revenue Officer (UK and EU) of Tejas Networks said, "By building a single vendor network based on Tejas products, FibreConnect is able to leverage the true strengths and benefits of our innovative portfolio to develop advanced applications and create differentated services for its customers. FibreConnect's unique business model, combined with our expertise in building programmable, next-generation networks, could prove to be a potential game changer for the Italian telecommunications industry and can be replicated in other parts of Europe as well."

About Tejas Networks Limited

Tejas Networks Ltd. designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks Ltd. is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.) being the majority shareholder.

About FibreConnect

FibreConnect S.p.A. was born in 2022 from the intuition of expert professionals who have been operating for many years in the TLC sector to provide connectivity services through a high-performance and reliable fiber optic network, according to a Wholesale Only model. FibreConnect designs and builds very high capacity fiber optic networks in the Industrial and Artisanal Areas (AIA) of Italy that are still poorly covered by network infrastructures and advanced ultra-broadband services, through close cooperation with Internet service providers (ISPs) with a strategic approach that allows us to make the most of the territory and local businesses that operate in a specific area. FibreConnect's mission is to enable the capacity for innovation and sustainable development of SMEs located in the AIA, which make up the Italian entrepreneurial fabric, allowing them to access ultra-broadband connectivity services. For more information, visit https://www.fibreconnect.it/

SAFE HARBOUR

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements due to risks or uncertainties associated with our expectations with respect to, but not limited to, our ability to successfully implement our strategy and our growth and expansion plans, technological changes, our exposure to market risks, general economic and political conditions in India which have an impact on our business activities or investments, changes in the laws and regulations that apply to the industry in which the Company operates. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

