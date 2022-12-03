FICCI Gujarat Council chairperson Geeta Goradia bags IWEC Award 2022 at Madrid

Ahmedabad, December 3: Ms. Geeta Goradia, the current chair FICCI Gujarat Council has been the recipient of the IWEC ( International Women’s Entrepreneurial Challenge)Award 2022 at its 15″ Annual Conference in Madrid, Spain, Nov 13-15, 2022. The theme of the 2022 conference – “Connecting Women Businesses Globally – The Transformational Power of Women in Business.

The 15” edition of the International Women’s Entrepreneurial Challenge (IWEC) Annual Conference in Madrid was represented by successful businesswomen and other world-class thought leaders from all over the world to share experiences, challenges, and best practices with the objective of enlightening the transformational power of women’s leadership.

IWEC, Headquartered in New York City, USA, was established in Barcelona in 2007 with the goal of connecting small & mid-size women business owners globally – those who are already in the global marketplace & want to expand or are ripe to get into the market and learn from other women leaders.

Also, an important aspect of IWEC awardees is their commitment to corporate Social Responsibility programs in mentoring, board participation, community outreach, sustainability, etc.

IWEC works with 47 countries’ international chambers of commerce and a global network of successful women business owners across the globe.

FICCI-FLO is the Indian Chamber of Commerce which is one of the leading members of IWEC AND was instrumental in recommending her name to IWEC.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor