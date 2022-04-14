FidyPay Founder Manan Dixit Bags Champions of Change Award, Madhya Pradesh

, Founder & CEO of a financial technology startup, FidyPay has been graced with the "Champions of Change Award (Madhya Pradesh)" by the Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (IFIE), a non-profit recognized by Govt. of India, for his exemplary work in the field of Innovation. The award was presented to him by the Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai C. Patel.

The Champions of Change, Madhya Pradesh is a state version of the Champions of Change Award. It is given for the great work done by eminent individuals and organizations towards promoting the values of courage, community service and inclusive social development in the state.

Other prominent awardees included, Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh), Dr Aziz Qureshi (Former Governor of UP & Mizoram), Teejan Bai (Pandavani Folk Singer & Padma Vibhushan), Piyush Mishra (Indian Film Actor), Divyanka Tripathi (Indian Television Actress), Aarya Chavda (Author, Illustrator, Speaker, Heritage & Environment Crusader), Dr Bhagirath Prasad (Member of Parliament), Malini Laxmansingh Gaur (Mayor of Indore), Megha Parmar (MP's 1st Women Mountaineer to climb Mt. Everest) and Syed Zafar Islam to name a few.

Speaking on his spectacular achievement, Manan said, "I would like to thank the entire Jury and IFIE for recognizing our efforts in the field of Financial Technology Innovations. It has been quite a journey since we first thought of establishing this back in 2015 and have come a long way since then. We have been instrumental in implementing solutions from Small businesses to Large Corporates along with Government Departments. It's a long road ahead of us still to touch 10 Million SME/MSME, Businesses in India."

Manan is on a mission of 'A cashless India' with groundbreaking fintech solutions. With an audacious mission, he launched FidyPay, paving the path for India's top Fintech API Platform. Its payment system makes it easier for businesses to implement digital payment wares to set up a streamlined transaction system. FidyPay is the flagship product of Jambopay Express Pvt. Ltd., a fintech enterprise offering an array of financial services to clients across different geographies.

The brand strives to provide the best API stack architecture that redefines payment through many channels, such as mobile apps, digital wallets, and online banking, among others. With 256 - bit encryption and innovative API technology, FidyPay ensures a secure and stable online transaction experience for customers.

FidyPay aims to make India a cashless economy by upgrading the country's digital payment infrastructure, particularly in semi-urban and rural areas. According to Manan, this cutting-edge financial technology has the potential to transform rural areas. Unlike other fintech companies that focus on urban areas, FidyPay aspires to reach even the most rural parts of the country. It's shouldered by a dynamic team that specializes in tailoring services to match the specific needs of clients.

