FIG Living Unveils New Collection of Pendant Lighting Featuring World-Renowned Designs Set to Disrupt the Market

New Delhi [India], June 1: FIG Living is proud to announce its range of internationally acclaimed pendant lighting designs for the Indian market. Renowned for their handcrafted uniqueness, FIG Living's ceiling lamps have garnered accolades and recognition from global media, marking a significant milestone for the brand. The innovative and stylish designs have become essential pieces for modern interiors, earning praise for their freshness and sophistication in the home lighting category.

Among the standout products, the marble paper pendant lamps have been particularly celebrated, winning the prestigious title of Best Designed Home Decor Product at the Ambiente Trends Show 2024 at Messe Frankfurt. This rare international recognition highlights the excellence of Indian design and craftsmanship on the world stage. A majority of their collection consists of knock-down, easy-to-assemble DIY hanging lampshades.

The pendant and ceiling lamps collection also features the viral cloud lamps, which have taken Instagram by storm. Manufactured by FIG Living's export division, Inmark Exports Pvt. Ltd., over one million units of these lamps, made from recycled High-Density Polyethylene Fibers, have been sold globally. Expanding their innovative range, FIG Living has introduced raffia pendant lamps in three distinct styles, complemented by a raffia table lamp to complete the collection.

FIG Living's design philosophy blends modern, minimal, Scandinavian, and Japanese aesthetics, bringing a fresh perspective to the Indian lighting market. The brand's best-selling pendant lamps, including the Oblong 2 (Linen) and Dome Pendant (Linen), crafted from 100% European linen, are favorites among homeowners and commercial clients alike, including restaurants, cafes, hotels, and co-working spaces. The brand has introduced their hanging lights range with fixtures made from paper, linen, cotton fabrics, chiffon fabric, and rattan.

Ideal for living rooms, bedside areas, hallways, kitchen islands, and stairways, FIG Living's ceiling lights are designed in their studios, gaining immense popularity, especially in the European market. The launch of FIG Living in India addresses the growing demand for global designs, offering an alternative to the decorative lighting market previously dominated by traders and unorganized players importing fixturesom Chinese manufacturers.

