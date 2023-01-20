FIH Partners with JSP Foundation for Hockey Development and Men's World Cup

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is thrilled to announce that it has signed a partnership with JSP Foundation for its development programs. FIH will be working closely with JSP Foundation for some of its key initiatives for hockey development over the coming months. This partnership will also see the JSP Foundation coming on board the ongoing FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela as a Global Partner.

"We're delighted to welcome JSP Foundation as global partner for this absolutely thrilling FIH Hockey Men's World Cup, magnificently organized here in Odisha, as well as for our hockey development activities. On behalf of FIH, I'd like to extend our sincerest thanks to JSP Foundation. We look forward to a superb collaboration!," said FIH President Tayyab Ikram.

"It has been a matter of great pride and privilege for the nation to host the Men's Hockey World Cup. Hockey has deep foundation touching and binding millions across the country. At JSP Foundation, we are committed to bringing the social change through sustainable development for the people and for the nation at large in-turn making a difference to millions at the ground level. People of this nation are the common factor for our partnership with FIH for the ongoing Men's Hockey World Cup and we are proud of Hockey as the Sports of our Nation's passion. We congratulate Govt of Odisha for nurturing Hockey consistently and organising World Cup Hockey in this magnificent scale second time consecutively," said Shallu Jindal, Chairperson JSP Foundation.

On this momentous occasion, agency that stitched this exciting partnership, Creatigies Communications, complimented both FIH and JSP Foundation for this partnership.

"At Creatigies, over the last 2 decades, we have been at the forefront of getting consumer and business brands to partner with a wide range of sports sponsorships and partnerships. It gives us great pleasure to enable JSP Foundation, a foundation dedicated to the cause of Humanity ride on a Global sports event like the FIH Odisha Hockey Men`s World Cup and use this association to further collaborate to partner hockey development programs around the world," said Navroze D. Dhondy, Founder and Managing Director, Creatigies.

The 15th edition of FIH's flagship event for men is being played from 13 to 29 January in Odisha, India. All information about the tournament is available on www.worldcup.hockey.

For more information about FIH and hockey in general, please download the Watch.Hockey app or follow the FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and website.

JSP Foundation is the social arm of Jindal Steel & Power.

JSP Foundation is dedicated to the cause of humanity and is focused upon improving the Human Development Index by way of positioning itself as a parenting force of various Social Change Agents operating at the ground level. The Foundation has been the guiding force of the sustainable social development initiatives implemented by Jindal Steel & Power across its business locations. The CSR interventions are focused on enhancing quality of life of the community in the vicinity of business locations and other parts of the country by way of improving community healthcare and education, and also developing critical civic infrastructures besides generating sustainable livelihood options, promoting sports, art & culture and several other programmes.

The Foundation has aligned its programmes with the Government and other developmental agencies with an objective of bringing about a radical transformation in the lives of the communities and integrating them into the mainstream development process of the country. The Foundation drives holistic community initiatives to help address some of the persistent social challenges in the realms of Health & Nutrition, Water & Sanitation, Education, Skill Development, Sustainable Livelihood & Women Empowerment, Environment & Agriculture, Sports, Art & Culture, Rural Infrastructure and Social Inclusion. The Foundation has so far improved the Quality of Life of around One Crore People on a sustainable basis.

Creatigies Communications is an independent, integrated marketing agency working across multiple platforms i.e., Sports, Fashion, Entertainment, and Media instrumental in conceptualizing, creating and implementing unique properties for various brands providing exciting results by using the "MULTI-X-PLIER" effect.

Creatigies has over the years worked with various corporate houses and brands to help their business grow better and more importantly build relationships by delivering beyond expectations through unconventional ways to make brands stand out of the clutter.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is the world governing body for the sport of hockey, recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Founded in 1924, FIH today has 140-member National Associations.

For more information on the Hockey Revolution, visit: fih.ch/inside-fih/our-strategy

