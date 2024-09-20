Film Producer Vinod Bachchan Honored at the House of Lords, UK Parliament

PNN

London [UK], September 20: Renowned Bollywood producer Vinod Bachchan was honored with the prestigious Global Prestige Award at the House of Lords, UK Parliament, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the Indian film industry. The award ceremony was held under the auspices of Lord Bellamy KC and Lord Rami Ranger CBE, a distinguished Member of Parliament.

Vinod Bachchan, who produced Bollywood hits such as Tanu Weds Manu, Zila Ghaziabad, Ginny Weds Sunny, and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, received the award for his influential role in bringing Indian cinema to global audiences. His films have not only entertained millions but have also promoted Indian culture and traditions on the world stage.

During the ceremony, Bachchan expressed his gratitude and announced exciting news about the future. He confirmed that sequels to Ginny Weds Sunny and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana are in the pipeline. Furthermore, Bachchan revealed plans to explore locations in the UK for his upcoming projects, aiming to build cinematic bridges between the two countries.

"It's a privilege to be here, and I am thankful to people like Lord Rami Ranger, whose spirit of nationalism and fortitude inspires us to celebrate the togetherness of our work across nations," said Bachchan. He also highlighted his vision of using cinema as a means of cultural exchange between India and the UK, showcasing the rich heritage of both nations.

