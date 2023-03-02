Finance ministry congratulates Ajay Banga on being nominated to lead World Bank

Congratulating Ajay Banga, former chief executive officer of MasterCard, on being nominated to lead World Bank, the Union Finance Ministry on Thursday said India "looks forward to his leadership" of the international organisation.

The official Twitter handle of the ministry -- @FinMinIndia -- said on Thursday, "Congratulations to Mr Ajay Banga on being nominated to lead @WorldBank. India supports Mr Banga's nomination and looks forward to his leadership of the @WorldBank."

"Mr Banga brings with him unique and wide-ranging expertise in #financial and #technological sectors, rich experience in guiding large organisations that have invested and created jobs in #DevelopingEconomies, and in mobilising resources on a large scale," the ministry said.

The ministry further said that Banga's rich experience will stand him in good stead at a time "when the @WorldBank is considering next-generation #reforms to deliver on its ambitious agenda to reduce poverty, expand prosperity and deal with the pressing global challenges of our times."

Banga has been nominated to be the next president of the World Bank, following the early resignation of outgoing chief David Malpass.

( With inputs from ANI )

