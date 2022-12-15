Financepeer and Halp announce strategic partnership to provide end-to-end services for studying abroad

Financepeer, India's leading fee payment solution company, and Halp, global tech-enabled international college admissions coaching platform, today jointly announced a strategic partnership to provide end-to-end assistance to students aspiring to study abroad.

The partnership comes against a backdrop of peaking demand for foreign education among Indian students who face information & trust deficit and financial hurdles while seeking assistance from counsellors. The Financepeer-Halp partnership forms a unique combination of enabling aspiring students to choose educational institutions of their choice provided by Halp, followed by free financing provided by Financepeer.

Announcing the partnership, Matthew McLellan, Co-founder & CEO, Halp.co said, "Countries like the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, and Australia, have been a popular study abroad destinations due to their world-class faculty, comprehensive programs, post-study work environments, and the great living standards".

"Under this partnership, Halp and Financepeer will extend their services to each other's members. From Halp, these services include end-to-end study abroad admissions counselling and soft landing services like helping students get a bank account, phone plan, residence, and loans", explained McLellan.

Elated with the partnership, Rohit Gajbhiye, CEO, Financepeer, said, "We are now a proud partner of Halp, the world's largest tech-enabled international college admissions coaching platform.

This partnership would help students get answers to all their queries in one place. Fee financing will be taken care of by us and 1:1 coaching to get the desired course and college in the country of their choice would be taken care of by Halp". "Students will be able to avail free admission counselling and post-admission services as well, Gajbhiye added further."

Financepeer is India's leading Fee Payment solution company which enjoys the trust and confidence of over 3 million students giving them access to funds for their education.

With strong institutional partnerships, Halp provides students with the ultimate choice. Students can apply to 15,000+ programs across Canada, the US, the UK, and Australia - they can study their favourite subject in their preferred country.

"Our work starts the moment students decide to study abroad. We encourage the students to join Halp by free sign-up, and coaches then help each student to complete the profile. Our coaches are then in constant touch with the students, helping them with recommendations on top-fit countries, schools and programs. Halp does all the work including discovering financial support, document upload and visa application support. Students can easily track their progress from the Halp dashboard and coaches are available for daily updates".

A report by consulting firm Redseer on Higher Education Abroad estimates that the number of Indian students opting for higher education abroad grew from 440,000 in 2016 to 770,000 in 2019 and is set to grow to roughly 1.8 million by 2024. It will not be surprising if these figures continue to rise given the post-pandemic rush to foreign universities.

With the rising aspirations of Indian students and parents, study abroad has picked up in the past few years. 2 lakh Indian students alone chose to study in the US in 20-21. Over 5.1 lakh students went to the UK, Canada and Australia as of January 2021.

