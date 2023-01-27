Finding The Next Dogecoin: What Are ICOs In Crypto And Why Big Eyes Coin Might Be The Find Of A Lifetime

An ICO, or initial coin offering, is a fundraiser in which a new cryptocurrency project offers tokens to early investors in return for money. Typically, the fundraising process begins with the preparation of a whitepaper outlining the project's technical specifications, business plan, and goals.

Tokens can be purchased with either cryptocurrency or fiat cash during an ICO. These tokens are often built on blockchain technology and are meant to be used as a form of payment inside the project's ecosystem.

Pre-sale tokens are tokens that are made available to a small set of investors before the actual ICO launch. These coins are often offered at a lower price than the price during the main ICO. Pre-sale tokens can be advantageous to investors since they allow them to acquire tokens at a reduced cost and potentially receive a larger return on investment if the token's value rises after the main ICO launch. Furthermore, pre-sale tokens might give an early indicator of project demand, thereby increasing the project's chances of success.

In this article, I will be looking at Big Eyes Coin (BIG), one of the most promising new meme coins undergoing pre-sale as we speak, as well as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Dogecoin: The Original Meme CoinDogecoin is a cryptocurrency that was founded as a joke in 2013 and is based on the popular "Doge" internet meme. Dogecoin was founded by software programmers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer as a more approachable alternative to Bitcoin, which they considered excessively technical and unapproachable. They chose a popular online meme as the cryptocurrency's mascot, and Dogecoin soon acquired popularity among internet users.

Dogecoin had no initial coin offering (ICO). Instead of an ICO, Dogecoin started using a method known as "mining," in which users employ their computer's computing capacity to solve challenging mathematical problems to validate Dogecoin network transactions.

Shiba Inu: Following Hot On The Heels Of DogecoinShiba Inu (SHIB) is a cryptocurrency that was launched in 2020 and raised funding through an Initial Coin Offering (ICO). The project was launched via a procedure known as "fair launch," sometimes known as "fair distribution," in which tokens were distributed using a smart contract without a pre-sale, or any other kind of pre-allocation to the team or developers. By doing this, everybody interested in purchasing the tokens could do so at the same moment and the same price. According to the project's supporters, the ICO was held to develop a decentralised and equitable token distribution system.

Following its introduction, the token swiftly garnered traction in the crypto community, with some individuals purchasing it as a joke or as a meme-inspired investment. The token's value skyrocketed in the months that followed, hitting an all-time high in May 2021. However, the token's price has subsequently fallen.

Big Eyes Coin: The Pre-Sale ChampThe latest and greatest meme coin on the Ethereum network is currently undergoing pre-sale, and it is Big Eyes Coin (BIG). Big Eyes Coin is rapidly growing in popularity at an astounding rate with investors, reaching over USD 17.5 million sold. As one of the few cat-based coins on the market, Big Eyes Coin immediately stands out from the droves of Shiba Inu-based meme coins on the market. Additionally, Big Eyes Coin is BIG on charity! 5 per cent of all tokens are held in a visible charity wallet, and these tokens will be used to donate to ocean conservation charities, to protect marine life.

You need to act quickly though, as the window for Big Eyes Coin's pre-sale is closing fast. Initially planning to launch in late 2023, the launch was brought forward due to extremely high demand. Whilst Big Eyes Coin is still in pre-sale, you can use the bonus code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 to get a 200 per cent bonus on all of your purchases! That means you can triple your initial investment simply just with this bonus code! Additionally, there is a calculator live on the website where you can find out the projected earnings of your investment if the Big Eyes Coin price increases.

ICOs are a great way to get invested in new cryptocurrencies at a discount price. Big Eyes Coin is a prime example of this, and many investors are seeing this opportunity and pouncing on it! As always, ensure you conduct thorough research for yourself before investing in any asset. Happy investing!

