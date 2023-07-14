Finolex Pipes Unveils 'Peedhiyan Badlengi, Pipe Nahin' Campaign to Reinforce its Position as India's Most Trusted & Durable Pipe Brand

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 14: Finolex Industries Ltd, the leading manufacturer of PVC pipes and fittings in India, further strengthens its position as one of the country's most trusted & durable pipe brand. The company recently unveiled a compelling new film titled 'Peedhiyan Badlengi, Pipe Nahin' to express its gratitude to millions of plumbers who have played a pivotal role in its brand journey.

Conceptualised and created by Schbang Motion pictures, the film celebrates the enduring trust, support, and growing connections among various stakeholders associated with Finolex Pipes. It showcases the remarkable collaboration of three generations of plumbers, highlighting the success of those who have long been associated with Finolex Pipes and continue to proudly endorse its products and brand.

During a discussion among the plumbers in the film story, the youngest member curiously wonders why they don't have to install pipes in a particular house. The wise grandfather, the most seasoned plumber among them, shares his experience of using Finolex Pipes in the past. In this scenario, he explains that long back he had fitted Finolex Pipes & it performed very well, not needing any further maintenance or attention. This anecdote highlights the remarkable longevity & durability of Finolex Pipes & fittings. This film draws its inspiration from collective voice of stakeholders across growing footprint of Finolex Pipes with 21,000 retailers & dealers.

The film not only pays homage to Plumbers, our water warriors, but also acknowledges their decision to place trust in the reliable and dependable brand, Finolex Pipes. Over the years, this has translated into increased preference & love for the Finolex Pipes & fittings in plumbing, sanitation & agriculture segment and the brand has experienced significant increase in overall awareness and consideration levels in the market. With top class products, thorough testing & validation, fit for all weather conditions Finolex Pipes has seen augmented demand in both the retail & project sales segment.

Ashok Jaiswar, Vice President, Head of Marketing and Communications, Finolex Industries Limited says "With this new campaign, we aim to share the success story of plumbers who have long-standing associations with us and continue to confidently endorse our products and brand. The quality of our product portfolio is a testament to the enduring relationships we have built across generations."

In order to foster stronger customer connections, Finolex Pipes has consistently invested efforts in raising awareness about the significance of using high-quality pipes, an aspect often overlooked in the category. The brand has also gained recognition for its massive work with plumbers at the ground level, focus on the distribution channel, and active engagement in community service through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm, the Mukul Madhav Foundation.

Kashyap Joshi, Executive Creative Director, Schbang said, "When we asked, how long do Finolex pipes last, the answer went from months to years, to decades to generations. So we came up with a script where we let a family of plumbers ask this question to their previous generation. What resulted was a fun film that brings out the product claim in a very memorable way."

In the Building Material Industry, Finolex Pipes has earned a stellar reputation & become go-to brand for the Plumbers, Plumbing Contractors, Plumbing Consultant, Architects & Builders. With this new communication, we aim to reinforce our focus on the quality, assurance & long lasting relationships which Finolex Pipes Parivaar has built over last 42 years of presence in India.

To watch- click https://youtu.be/mfGwBFv9QlA

Know more about us on – www.finolexpipes.com

Know more about our community service on – www.mmpc.in

This is Finolex:

We are India's most trusted PVC pipes and fittings manufacturer. Over the last 42 years, we have impacted the sanitation-plumbing and agricultural sectors with prudent investments across our value chain. Right from the sourcing of quality raw materials and resin production, to manufacturing, storage, transport, sales, marketing and even further downstream to include customer engagement

To stay focused on making superior quality pipes and fittings, and nothing else but that, for forty years, is no mean feat. Aligning every decision, every action, every resource towards delivering quality pipes and fittings. To choose to do just this one thing, and do it well. So that once our customers install our pipes, they completely forget about us. We take great pride in this dependable quality that has not only earned us ISO 9001:2015 certifications across plants, but also earned us the sincere affection of farmers, plumbers, homeowners, partners, associates and shareholders. They have all come to expect the world from us. Because that's exactly what we expect from ourselves.

When we choose to diversify, it's upstream with an open sea jetty to manage our raw materials, and downstream into last mile fulfilment. When we evolve, it has to be in our understanding of customer expectations and finding better machines and processes to meet those expectations. When we choose to expand, it is into newer markets, delivering our pipes and fittings to newer customers. And when we measure our growth, it is in reputation. The effect of which reflects in our bottom line - growing manifold in the last decade.

This quality focus is not just restricted to our products, but defines every aspect of our functioning. Whether quality support for our dealers, vendors and suppliers. Quality opportunities to our employees. Superior quality of life, education and health of the people we serve through our various social responsibility initiatives.

Over the last forty years, we have steadily added depth to our company, instead of spreading ourselves wide and thin. Consistently delivering the exact same products that fulfil the exact same promise. Every time. That's what makes us a strong brand, with a strong network, and even stronger goodwill. We are Finolex Industries Limited.

Partners in Compassion:

Mukul Madhav Foundation (MMF), our CSR partner, is a registered charitable trust under the Bombay Charitable Act 1950. It has dedicated itself to uplifting underprivileged and vulnerable communities with opportunities that pave their path to success. Empowering them with educational facilities, hospitals, healthcare, sanitation and environmental support, social welfare and so much more. Creating a foundation for individuals, their communities and their environment to thrive. MMF also supports existing infrastructure and initiatives by helping them upgrade. We don't simply donate funds, we endow dignity.

