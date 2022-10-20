Fintech leader Nikhilesh Tiwari of SPAY Technology Pvt Ltd won the Times Achiever 2022

October 20: Shaping the future direction of money, especially in the digital form, many emerging business leaders have exhibited outstanding contribution, resilience and optimism in the fintech industry. Mr Nikhilesh Tiwari, the CEO and founder of SPAY Technology Pvt Ltd. Ltd is one such successful fintech entrepreneur forged in the fintech platform with his groundbreaking performance.

Recognizing his financial knowledge and insight into the FinTech industry, the Times group conferred Mr Nikhilesh Tiwari with its prestigious Times Achiever 2022. The big event was held at Novotel Hotel, Juhu, in Mumbai, on 10h October in the presence of many famous personalities representing multiple lines of business and professions. Anees Bazmee, the much-admired Director of Kartik Aryan’s blockbuster Bhulbhulaya 2, and stunning Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi were among the top names from the film fraternity were also spotted on the gala ceremonial night.

While speaking to the audience, Mr Nikhilesh Tiwari, the strong-headed iconic fintech expert, shared his lucid thoughts on the changing scenario of individual and small businesses managing their trades. He said technology is the most significant egalitarian enabler in this modern age. He started this company with the aim of serving the unserved rural market. He and his team have successfully created an equilibrium in the mobile payments sector and helping the rural population enjoy the perks of going cashless.

The brainchild of visionary leader Mr Nikhilesh Tiwar, SPAY Technology Pvt Ltd laid its foundation in 2018 with just a couple of dozen people. The fintech leader had a clear mission and goal for his company- Consider client happiness to be the greatest and work diligently to offer excellent clients services in simple money transfers, recharges, billing, etc.

The company’s business model provides innovative payment solutions with competitive pricing to online merchants. The company primarily focuses on empowering the rural people and migrant population of the Indian economy with easy and accessible fintech services with the SPAY India web portal or their android mobile app, which also works as an Aadhar Enabled Payment System. Like another payment portal, one can easily pay their utility bills, EMI, mobile recharge and dth service plans of various service provider networks and other payments from SPAY.

By employing innovative technologies, professional approaches and strategies and making digital payments look so convenient and pleasurable experience for customers, especially in the rural population, Nikhilesh Tiwari established his company as a leading financial solutions company in the country that’s currently valued at $500 million. The man of wits has been credited with numerous awards and accolades, including the ‘Times 40 under 40 leaders’ award by Times Group, ‘Most Iconic CEO of the year’ by the Mid-day magazine in Dubai, and as ‘India’s Greatest Leader’ by the Asia One magazine.

Website – www.spayindia.in

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor