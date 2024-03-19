Fintech Leaders Spark Innovation and Collaboration at Startup Mahakumbh

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 19: Startup Mahakumbh, the nation's biggest celebration of the startup ecosystem, commenced today at Bharat Mandapam, setting the stage for three days of collaboration, inspiration, and transformative discussions. Post inauguration, the day one witnessed a diverse range of activities and sessions across 10 pavilions including Fintech, AI + SaaS, D2C/Consumer brands, Agritech, Fintech, Deep Tech, Biotech & Pharma, Incubators, Clate Tech, E-sports, and B2B Manufacturing.

The fintech pavilion led by Pramod Bhasin, Founder, Genpact; Founder, ClixCapital Services & Chairman, ICRIER; Siddharth Pai, Founding Partner, CFO & ESG Officer, 3one4 Capital, and Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CEO, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, began with enriching sessions & masterclass by the key leaders from IDFC FIRST Bank, Zerodha, Razorpay, Zerodha & NSE IX among others.

The day unfolded with insightful discussions on collaborative opportunities between banking and fintech sectors, exploration of future prospects in fintech, and an in-depth discussion on UPI's potential within and beyond India's borders. Additionally, attendees had the privilege of attending a masterclass spotlighting the lucrative opportunities for listing in the GIFT IFSC.

Commenting on the inauguration, Pramod Bhasin, Founder, Genpact; Founder, ClixCapital Services & Chairman, ICRIER shared, "Startup Mahakumbh, envisioned as the largest gathering of Indian startups, holds the promise of becoming an annual event, eventually evolving into the world's largest congregation of its kind."

He further added, "Within this dynamic ecosystem, fintech emerges as a critical sector for India, offering vast opportunities to amplify financial inclusion and propel our growth agenda forward."

The day one at the Fintech Pavilion marked a resounding success, setting the tone for the subsequent days filled with innovation, knowledge-sharing, and valuable collaborations.

Startup Mahakumbh onboards top unicorns in the sponsors list, with Games 24X7, Oyo and Info Edge as Unicorn Gold sponsors, Dream11, Flipkart, Infra Market, Moglix, Nykaa as Unicorn Silver sponsors, BharatPe and Razorpay as Unicorn Bronze sponsors. The list of AIF sponsors includes Accel, Rukam Capital and Peak XV in the gold category, Aavishkar Group, Elevation Capital, Iron Pillar in the silver sponsorship category and Avendus Capital, Chiratae Ventures, Fireside Ventures, IvyCap Ventures and Sorin Investments in the bronze category of AIF sponsors.

The event will also connect Indian startups with event partners including Dalmia Bharat & Google (silver partners), Acko, Captain Fresh, Mobile Premier League (MPL), Jetsynthesis, Tally (bronze partners), IAN & Blume Ventures (session partners), IDFC First Bank (Bank partner), MM Active & India Mobile Congress (IMC) (Event partners) and Indian School of Business (ISB) (Academic partner).

