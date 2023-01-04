Fintellix acquired by Private Equity Firm Stellex Capital Management

Fintellix, a leading global provider of data and regulatory compliance solutions, is transitioning to private equity ownership after five years of ownership by publicly traded corporations.

In December 2022, an affiliate of Stellex Capital Management LLC ("Stellex"), a global multi-sector middle market private equity firm, acquired Fintellix, G2, and LCI from TransUnion, forming a tech-enabled risk and compliance platform.

"We are thrilled to partner with Stellex as we look to materially scale Fintellix in the next few years. We will be investing in our people and product innovation and will be bringing even more regional focus to the geographies we operate in to create more value for our customers," Shailendra Mruthyunjayappa, President and CEO of Fintellix, remarked.

Irina Krasik, Managing Director of Stellex, added, "Over the past decade Fintellix has demonstrated strong growth and established itself as one of the leading providers of regulatory compliance technology. We are excited to support Shailendra and his team in this next phase of Fintellix's expansion."

Fintellix is a leading provider of digital and regulatory solutions covering data management, multi-country regulatory reporting, credit risk and loan loss calculations, and supervisory technology to the Banking and Financial Services industry across India, US, UK, Middle East, Africa, Australia, Singapore, Hongkong, and South-East Asia.

Fintellix's clients range from the top 100 global banks to regional and small banks. Our integrated, modular, highly scalable, the next-generation platform supports end-to-end data lifecycle management and deployment of various analytical use cases for both regulated entities and supervisors. Our pre-packaged risk and regulatory solutions are delivered for various jurisdictions and regulations with complete managed services including regulatory updates.

For more information visit, www.fintellix.com

Stellex, founded in 2014, is a global multi-sector investment firm with offices in New York, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and London with over USD 2.6 billion in assets under management. Stellex seeks to identify and deploy capital in opportunities that have the potential to provide growth, stability, and operational improvement. Stellex has the significant industry knowledge, operating capabilities, network of senior executives, strategic insight and access to capital. Sectors of particular focus include both tech-enabled and data services, business services, industrial manufacturing, aerospace & defense, government services, transportation, logistics and food.

Additional information may be found at www.stellexcapital.com

For Fintellix inquiries contact:

Subramanya H S

subramanya.h@fintellix.com

For Stellex media inquiries contact:

Rosalia Scampoli

Marketcom PR

914-815-1465

rscampoli@marketcompr.com

For Stellex investor inquiries contact:

Irina Krasik

ikrasik@stellexcapital.com

This story has been provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor