First meeting of Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion Working Group of G20 kicks off in Kolkata

The first meeting of the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) Working Group of G20 under the Finance Track of India's G20 Presidency began with a symposium through an engaging session on the role of digital public infrastructure to augment digital financial services.

The State Bank of India, GTX, UIDAI and Nabard, among others, took part in the symposium highlighting India's digital innovations for advancing financial inclusion.

Delegates of G20 visited the stalls in the symposium and discussed digital innovations and steps that showcased innovations of digital inclusion of the masses on Monday.

Saurabh Garg, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UIDAI said, "Through this workshop, digital innovations can help financial inclusions which in turn help in productivity gains which is being shown to all the G20 countries during this workshop. We have different organisations which are showing their products, such as Aadhaar, UPI, trade receivables, eSign or Digi Locker."

"The objective is to help how India's stack can be effectively utilised by people of different countries. And, it's an exchange of information so that the people of different countries can benefit," the CEO said during a media interaction.

On Saturday, the West Bengal government had put a special focus on the beautification of crucial ports in Kolkata, ahead of the G20 event in the state.

According to sources, the government had taken steps to make the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata, which happens to be the only major riverine port in India, cleaner, greener, more environment-friendly and commercially more attractive for multipurpose visitors.

A beautification drive was undertaken from Man-o-War Jetty to Howrah Bridge. Also, all the Mooring Buoys at the port were painted on the Hooghly riverside.

In addition to this, repair and painting works were undertaken at the city's major riverside landmarks by Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, in consultation with Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA).

According to G20 India's statement, the working group would discuss ways to improve financial system infrastructure, pursue policies conducive to harnessing emerging technologies, facilitating remittance flows and reducing the cost of remittance transfers, financial literacy and consumer protection, digital financial literacy and bridging the digital divide, among others.

During the first month of the Presidency of G20, meetings were held in Udaipur, Mumbai and Bengaluru. There were cultural programmes and excursions held during the meetings in Udaipur, Mumbai and Bengaluru and so it would be an opportunity for Kolkata to showcase its rich culture, cuisine and heritage sights.

( With inputs from ANI )

