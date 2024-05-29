First season of UP Kabaddi league to be held in Noida Indoor stadium from 11th July, Matches to be held in Noida Indoor stadium

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 29: The first season of Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL), organized in collaboration with UP Kabaddi Association, will be held from July 11 to July 25 at the Noida Indoor Stadium. This announcement was made by UPKL Founder Sambhav Jain and AKFI Joint Secretary and UP Kabaddi Association member Vinay Kumar Singh while addressing a press conference at Fortune Hotel Noida, Sector 27 today.

Sambhav Jain said, "We are excited about this prestigious league. Our aim is to promote Kabaddi and provide a platform to talented players to showcase their skills." He said that a total of 8 teams will participate in the league, including Yamuna Warriors, Noida Ninjas, Kashi Kings, Awadh Ramdoot, Brij Stars, Sangam Challengers, Ayodhya Warriors and Ganga Kings of Mirzapur. Each team will have 15 players, with a total of 120 participants from across UP and other regions of India.

Sambhav Jain said that UPKL has partnered with Sony Sports Network as the national broadcast partner, with the aim of taking Kabaddi to every corner of India. This will increase the fans of this game. UPKL Sports Ambassador Rahul Chaudhary, who was present at the press conference, said that this competition is an important opportunity for Kabaddi players to gain exposure and experience at the professional level.

Vinay Kumar Singh informed that the UPKL mega auction is scheduled on June 10, 2024 at Sarovar Hotel, Noida, where 350 - 400 players will be auctioned. Apart from this, "UPKL Trophy Tour 2024" has also been planned, under which the trophy will be displayed in more than 20 major cities of Uttar Pradesh over a period of 20-25 days. mainly among these Cities like Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Agra, Mathura, Noida are included. This presentation has been made to create awareness and enthusiasm for Kabaddi among the youth.

