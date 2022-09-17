First Time in India, AISSMS CHMCT organises Skillet, a unique Entrepreneurial Event

September 17: This year AISSMS CHMCT has marked its 25th year of excellence in hospitality education. To commemorate the anniversary, the college has planned numerous events to make learning more practical, engaging and exciting for its hotel management students. To promote entrepreneurship, the Innovation and Start-up cell of the college has organised a 2-day event named “Skillet- Restaurateurs in the making.”

‘Skillet’ is a competition where the students will be operating two well-known Food and Beverage outlets in Pune named ‘Cafehouse Reeka’ and ‘Le Petit Amour’ on 19th and 20th September 2022. A team of 15 students will be operating these Food and Beverage outlets. The teams will compete on various parameters like revenue, services offered and operations management. Skillet is born to foster an entrepreneurial spirit in the students and get them ready to meet various industry challenges they may face in future. They will also take on lessons on how to provide excellent dining services to patrons.

Shri.Malojiraje Chhatrapatri, Hon. Secretary AISSM Society Pune expressed his view by stating, “Management of any business is very important to make it successful, and I am glad that students are getting this learning experience alongside their academics, at such an early and important stage”.

The unique concept of this event is a brainchild of Chef Sarvesh Jadhav, the college alumni who own Cafehouse Reeka, Pune and this thought is supported by another Alumni, Chef Ambar Rode, owner of Le Petit Amour, Pune.

The Udaan cell head Dr Prachi Wani with its coordinator Mr Sukesh Monga, will be executing the event. Dr Sonali Jadhav, Principal of the college, explained, “This assignment will give the students a first-hand experience of running a restaurant with all its challenges.”

Final year BHMCT student Mr Vipul Shelke will lead the team at the Le Petit Amour, and Final year Bsc Hs student Ms Komal Parmar will lead the team at Cafehouse Reeka. Both the teams started their training on 1st Sep to understand the daily operations. The winning team will get an opportunity to work with the respective outlets.

