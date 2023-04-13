New Delhi [India], April 13 (/PRNewswire): Tube & Pipe Fair's first edition, to be held from 6th to 8th October 2023, will assist the global tubes and pipes industry in harnessing the benefits from a period of growth, development, achievements, and sky-rocketing returns.

As per various market research reports, the global tubes and pipes industry has been thriving since 2017. Although Covid-19 threw a setback on the industry's upward growth in 2019-2020, the recovery and bounce back have been phenomenal. The best news for the industry is that irrespective of forming material of tubes & pipes, the products have managed to find a wide market demand and presence. For instance, even while steel pipes and tubes gain appraisal of the global industrial market, the PVC pipes and tubes industry has been sized at USD 76.5 billion in 2021, with a recorded average CAGR of 10 per cent over the FY16-FY21 period.

Among all these trends, India is appropriately placed to reap the best of benefits as it took the world's second or third-largest market position in the FY17-FY22 period. It is among the top five countries whose market share combines to be 49 per cent of the global industry.

These facts however now belong to the pages of history, and the bright future of the tubes and pipes industrydemands attention now.

A YOY CAGR of 5.4 per cent is predicted for the global steel tubes and pipes industry for the FY22-FY32 period, meanwhile, for the plastic tubes and pipes industry this CAGR is expected to range between 11-14 per cent. The overall market size of USD 225.5 billion is predicted for the steel tubes and pipes industry in 2032 and USD 129 billion for the PVC tubes and pipes industry in 2030. In the Indian context, Nirmala Sithraman, Union Finance Minister, unveiled her FY23-24 budget for India on February 1, 2023, and many of her announcements conform to India's potential to harness these predictions of growth and benefits.

Union Budget FY23-24 Highlights

- Increase in capital expenditure by 33 per cent, quantitatively INR 10 lakh crore

- Additional funds of INR 69,684 cores towards Jal Jeevan Mission for the supply of piped water to every Indian household

- Increasing the outlay for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana by 66 per cent, quantitatively INR 79,000 crore towards the housing sector

- 27 per cent capital expenditure growth in the oil and gas sector, quantitatively over INR 100,000 crores, of overall expenditure as announced by State-owned Oil Compes

All these announcements mean an increase in demand for tubes and pipes, in all types of forming materials, such as steel, iron, plastic, zinc, aluminum, etc., for application in varying industries, including Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, Power and Water Supply, Construction, Automotive and Transportation, Station, Agricultural Irrigation, Process Plants, and Mechcal Engineering Units.

Tube & Pipe Fair (TPF) is going to be a highly focused B2B exhibition in New Delhi, alongside an established exhibition - Cable & Wire Fair 2023, with over 300 exhibitors participating in the fair. The event shall be orgzed in the designated halls at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, Delhi, on the 6th, 7th, and 8th of October 2023.

Tube, Pipe, Profile Manufacturing Machinery; Tube, Pipe, Profile Processing Technology; Steel Processing Technology; Auxiliary Tools & Equipment; Measuring, Control, and Testing; Materials and Consumables; Specialist Areas; Rebuilt and Reconditioned Machinery; Steel and other forming Metals; Plastics and Composites; Tube, Pipe, Profile Manufacturers and Traders; Fittings, Fasteners, Pump, and Valve, etc. will cover an area of over 1,50,000 square feet.

TPF 2023 will be a one-stop showcase platform allowing the exhibitors to directly communicate with various industry players, from suppliers to customers, and reap the benefits of the convergence of established industrial giants, global compes, and start-ups. Exhibitors will have a chance to build brand awareness, advertise to a wide pool of industry players, and build a network of cordial relations, business deals, and joint ventures. Fair competition is the lifeline of any industry, and TPF gives all the participants an equal chance to harness growth opportunities with the only limit being their imagination. TPF 2023 will take a thematic approach to showcase all the products, technologies, successful R&D, and possible innovations impending in the industry's growth.

The visitors can expect to find all the latest products and technologies, state-of-the-art machinery, equipment, applications, and developments in the global tubes and pipes industry. One will also find information about new applications related to the industry among user segments, and about developments and the best practices in analysis, design, and construction methodology pertaining to tube and metal fabrication. As one walks the aisles of TPF 2023, they will gain a deeper understanding of the global manufacturing industry and attain know-how of the innovations taking place.

TPF 2023 will be orgzed by Tulip 3P Media Private Limited and backed by Tube & Pipe India (TPI). TPI is a bi-monthly magazine publication aimed at disseminating information about all that is happening in the dynamic and evolving tube and pipe industry. Tulip 3P Media Private Limited, established in 2006, is one of the leading media groups widely acknowledged for industry-oriented publications for different B2B verticals, aimed at furnishing the latest news, opinions, market outlooks, and trends. Apart from publishing leading journals like Paper Mart, Wire & Cable India, Mommy & Baby Times, and Tube & Pipe India, the group also serves various industries through exhibitions, conferences, market research, online portals, and seminars.

Link to the event website: www.tubepipefair.com

