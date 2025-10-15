First Vande Bharat sleeper train to roll out next year, production to begin by December: KINET Project Director

New Delhi (India), October 15 : The first Vande Bharat sleeper coach train is expected to roll out by next year, with its manufacturing set to begin by the end of December, marking a major milestone in India's high-speed rail development, Nishunk Garg, Project Director (Vande Bharat-Rolling Stock) at KINET Railway Solutions Ltd, said on Wednesday.

Speaking toon the sidelines of the 16th International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE), Garg said the company has already completed the car body of the first sleeper coach at its manufacturing facility in Latur, Maharashtra.

"Our target is to roll out the first Vande Bharat sleeper coach train by next year. One coach, the car body, has already been constructed at our factory in Latur for demonstration. The ramp-up of production will begin by the end of this year," Garg said.

KINET Railway Solutions Ltd, a joint venture between Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and Russia's TMH Group, one of the world's leading rolling stock manufacturers, has been assigned the task of producing 1,920 coaches, equivalent to 120 Vande Bharat sleeper trains (16 coaches each), for Indian Railways.

According to Garg, the company has also been entrusted with the maintenance of these trains for 35 years, a first-of-its-kind long-term maintenance model in Indian Railways.

"To support maintenance operations, three depots have been allocated to us - one each in Jodhpur, Bijwasan (Delhi), and Thanisandra in southern India," he said, adding that train routes will be finalised by Indian Railways closer to deployment.

The upcoming sleeper variant of the Vande Bharat Express is tailored for long-distance routes spanning 10 to 16 hours, and will be capable of operating at 160 kmph, with a design speed of 180 kmph.

"The USP of these trains is the comfort and safety they provide. We are focusing on a smoother, jerk-free ride and enhanced passenger experience," Garg said.

The sleeper coaches will feature ergonomically designed berths, redesigned ladders for senior citizens and heavier passengers, as well as improved lighting and ventilation systems, offering passengers an enhanced travel experience.

"Our thought process is how we can convert discomfort into comfort," he added.

Garg further said the company's mission extends well beyond production, underscoring the long-term reliability and safety of the trains.

"We are not here just to design, manufacture, and deliver, but to ensure safe, reliable, and tension-free trains that even our families can travel in," he added.

