Fischer Medical Ventures Reports 123% YoY Surge in Total Income for Q2 FY26

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: Fischer Medical Ventures Limited(FISCHER | 524743 | INE771F01041), one of the leading companies engaged in the business of developing innovative, cost-effective medical imaging, advanced diagnostics and point-of-care diagnostic solutions, has announced its unaudited financial results for Q2 & H1 FY26.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

Q2 FY26 Key Financial Highlights

- Total Income of ₹ 88.79 Cr, YoY growth of 122.64%

- EBITDA of ₹ 18.74 Cr, YoY growth of 2,511.72%

- EBITDA Margin of 21.10%, YoY growth of 1,930 BPS

- Net Profit of ₹ 13.96 Cr, YoY growth of 4,659.63%

- Net Profit Margin (%) of 15.72%, YoY growth of 1,499 BPS

- EPS of ₹ 2.15, YoY growth of 4,200.00%

H1 FY26 Key Financial Highlights

- Total Income of ₹ 119.70 Cr, YoY growth of 135.90%

- EBITDA of ₹ 30.46 Cr, YoY growth of 2,274.35%

- EBITDA Margin of 25.45%, YoY growth of 2,292 BPS

- Net Profit of ₹ 18.97 Cr, YoY growth of 1,0664.64%

- Net Profit Margin (%) of 15.85%, YoY growth of 1,550 BPS

- EPS of ₹ 2.87, YoY growth of 9,466.67%

Commenting on the Results, Mr. Ravindran Govindan, Chairman of Fischer Medical Ventures Limited, said: "Q2 was a very strong quarter for Fischer, marking significant improvement across all operational and financial parameters. The steep rise in profitability reflects the scalability of our model, better product realization, and the growing acceptance of Fischer's technology across India and overseas markets.

India's MedTech and diagnostic industry is expanding rapidly, driven by government focus on indigenous manufacturing, preventive care, and AI-led healthcare solutions. Fischer is well aligned with these trends, leveraging its expertise in MRI systems, AI diagnostics, and digital health platforms to strengthen its position in this evolving landscape.

With our expanding footprint across Southeast Asia, new product launches, and advanced solutions such as SpinCare® and portable X-ray systems, we are confident of sustaining this growth momentum and creating long-term value for all"

Key Business Highlights

