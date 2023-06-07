FITT-IIT Delhi Introduces the SPARK Program to Empower Early-Stage Entrepreneurs for Success

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 7: FITT-IIT Delhi (www.fitt-iitd.in), has launched the SPARK program, designed to ignite the entrepreneurial journey of early-stage entrepreneurs. SPARK is a dynamic entrepreneurship learning meticulously crafted for aspiring entrepreneurs with groundbreaking and viable startup ideas. (Information Brochure - http://bitly.ws/FA2u)

With a rich legacy of fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, FITT- IIT Delhi has always been at the forefront of empowering budding entrepreneurs. The SPARK program is a testament to FITT's commitment to nurturing talent and driving entrepreneurial excellence in the country.

Participants of SPARK will embark on a comprehensive learning experience that combines immersive experiences at the IIT Delhi campus, intensive boot camps, live online expert sessions, invaluable one-on-one mentorship opportunities, and dynamic peer support groups. This holistic approach ensures that entrepreneurs receive the necessary guidance, insights, and networks to thrive in the competitive startup landscape.

One of the key highlights of the program is its focus on equipping entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge required to launch and scale their startups. Through a carefully curated curriculum, participants will dive into various aspects of entrepreneurship, including prototype development, product development, business strategy, marketing, finance, fundraise and much more. The program adopts a hands-on approach, combining theoretical knowledge with practical insights and real-world applications.

The program culminates with the pitch competition to be held at the end of the 12-week period. Participants will get a chance to showcase their startup ideas to a panel of esteemed IIT Delhi - faculty, judges and investors with an opportunity to join the coveted FITT-IIT Delhi portfolio and win cash grants to fuel their entrepreneurial journey.

Dr Anil Wali, Managing Director of FITT, IIT Delhi, expressed his enthusiasm for the SPARK Program. He said that "SPARK is likely to be a transformative journey towards empowering innovators and entrepreneurs by providing them with essential skills, resources, and networks". Dr Wali emphasized the program's focus on practical application and collaboration, encouraging participants to launch prototypes and connect with a vibrant startup community.

This immersive engagement aims to equip startup founders with the skills needed to launch their start-up and leverage time-tested toolkits for startup success. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to expand their network and connect with like-minded individuals, fostering collaborations and partnerships that drive innovation.

The pinnacle of the SPARK program is the highly anticipated program, where participants showcase their entrepreneurial prowess. Not only does this platform provide exposure to potential investors and industry experts, but it also offers the chance to join the esteemed FITT-IIT Delhi portfolio, gaining access to exclusive resources and mentorship, along with the possibility of winning valuable cash grants.

Eligibility:

- Entrepreneurs / Startups with unique and innovative business ideas

- Ideas that have commercialization potential

- Technology Readiness Level: 2 to 4

Applications for the program are now open and aspiring entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply by June 20, 2023. Interested individuals can submit their applications at - https://lnkd.in/dpM3Fz8f. To learn more about the program - http://bitly.ws/FA2u.

