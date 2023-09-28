Five Decades of Strengthening Bengaluru's Foundations: APCO Celebrates Golden Anniversary

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 28: India's first commercial concrete blocks manufacturer, APCO Concrete Blocks celebrates its 50th Anniversary today. Specialists in modern manufacturing since 1973, the family-owned business has played an instrumental part in supporting Bengaluru's infrastructural development, with contributions to the Kempegowda International Airport, sections of the Namma Metro and most importantly the individual home segment.

With hard work, dedication, and a commitment to producing durable and reliable concrete blocks, the company revolutionised the construction space. In 2011, APCO was the first to introduce a patented cellular block that reshaped the use of hollow concrete blocks by builders and contractors. To further diversify their product range, a new line of pavers infused with cutting-edge German technology was launched in 2023, setting a higher standard for the construction and landscaping sectors.

Speaking on this special occasion, George Abraham, Managing Partner, APCO Concrete Blocks said, "We take immense pride in knowing that our concrete blocks have been an essential part of iconic structures and infrastructural marvels that adorn our cityscape in Bangalore. From residential havens to commercial wonders, we've played a role in turning architectural dreams into reality. Our city's growth has been our growth, and we cherish every milestone we've achieved together these last 50 years."

"As we celebrate our 50th Anniversary, we stand on a foundation of strength and innovation, much like our cement blocks. The future holds endless opportunities for us to continue building a better India, one block at a time, with unwavering commitment to quality and sustainability," said Managing Partner of APCO Concrete Blocks, Alfred Mathew.

The company has grown over the last five decades and has 6 manufacturing plants across Bangalore. APCO's growth strategy envisions expanding into a broader spectrum of building materials and establishing manufacturing facilities in various regions across the country.

Celebrating its golden anniversary, APCO Concrete Blocks is committed to continuing to contribute its expertise to the betterment of infrastructure development through trust and integrity.

Founded in 1973 by Abraham Mathew, APCO Concrete Blocks is India's first commercial concrete block manufacturing venture based in Karnataka, India. The company specialises in creating the highest grade of Concrete blocks, including Hollow, Solid, Cellular Blocks and Pavers. APCO has proudly worked with the Kempegowda International Airport and Namma Metro in their construction, as well as working with both residential and corporate sectors.

