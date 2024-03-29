Flamingo Transworld launches tours to some of the finest destinations to explore in 2024

Flamingo Transworld, a well-known travel agency, has opened its Summer 2024 Tours program for all adventurers who would like to see the most beautiful places around the world. The Summer 2024 Tours have a wide range of offerings to cater to the different preferences and interests of travellers.

Summer tours, each one designed with meticulous care that can guarantee nothing but a truly memorable adventure of a lifetime, are offering you an opportunity to explore awe-inspiring landscapes of the USA and Canada, as well as unparalleled cultural richness in Europe!

America & Canada Summer 2024 Tours:

Discover the best of the USA and Canada, where you can explore the bustling metropolises, beautiful parks, and diverse people in the summer. Whether it's the must-visit sights of New York City or the breathtaking Banff National Park, this itinerary ensures a memorable experience. Some of the recently launched USA and Canada packages are as below:

Winter Eastern Canada (6 Nights/7 days) valid Up to 31st Aug 2024

American Escape East (5 Nights/6 Days) Valid for May and June 2024

American Eminence Orlando and East (12 Night/13 Days) Valid for May, June and July

Captivating Canadian Dreams (16 Nights/17 Days) Valid for May, June and July

Dubai Summer 2024 Tours:

Being a futuristic city, Dubai is an ideal place in the summer where luxury blends with adventure. You have a chance. Get a chance to enjoy international standard shopping centres, wonderful desert safaris, and beautiful buildings and landmarks influenced by Dubai's vibrant culture. Some of the recently launched Dubai packages are as below:

Dubai Experience with Abu Dhabi (6 Nights/7 Days) Valid for April Month

Dubai Bonanza with Abu Dhabi (6 Nights/7 Days) Valid for May and June Month

Dreams Dubai with Abu Dhabi (7 Nights/8 Days) Valid for April Month

Amazing Abu Dhabi with Dreams Dubai (7 Nights/8 Days) Valid for May Month

Southeast Summer 2024 Tours:

Immerse yourself in the beauty and charm of Southeast Asia during the summer. From the pristine beaches of Thailand to the rich history of Cambodia, this tour offers a unique blend of relaxation and exploration. Some of the recently launched South East Tour packages are as below:

Bali Discovery Tour – Vietjet Airline (6 Nights/7 Days) Valid for April, May and June

Beautiful Bali (6 Nights/ 7 Days) Valid up to 7th June 2024

Discovery Thailand (7 Nights/ 8 Days) Valid for May Month

Australia & New Zealand Summer 2024 Tours:

Experience the stunning landscapes and vibrant culture of Australia and New Zealand during their summer months. From the bustling cities of Sydney and Auckland to the breathtaking natural beauty of the Great Barrier Reef and Milford Sound, this tour is a must for nature lovers. Some of the recently launched Australia New Zealand packages are as below:

Amazing Australia with heavenly Hamilton (14 Night/ 15 Days) Valid Up to 31st Dec 2024

Naturally New Zealand & Amazing Australia (18 Nights / 19 Days) Valid for April Month

India Summer 2024 Tours:

Explore the diverse landscapes and rich heritage of India during the summer. From the majestic palaces of Rajasthan to the serene backwaters of Kerala, this tour offers a glimpse into India’s rich cultural tapestry. Some of the recently launched India packages are as below:

Sikkim Delight with Pelling (7 Night/ 8 Days) Valid Up to 25th May 2024

Majestic Kashmir Fix Departure Discovery Tour (6 Nights /7 Days) Valid Up to 4th may 2024

Europe Summer 2024 Tours:

Discover the charm and history of Europe during the summer. Visit iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Colosseum in Rome, and the Acropolis in Athens, and immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of this continent with Europe Tour Packages. Some of the recently launched Europe packages are as below:

Turkey with pink lake on SIC Basis (8 Night/ 9 Days) Valid Up to 30th Sept 2024

European Dreams (7 Night/8 Days) Valid for May, June, July, August, September, November, December

Africa Summer 2024 Tours:

Experience the beauty and wildlife of Africa during the summer. From the stunning landscapes of South Africa’s national parks to the ancient wonders of Egypt, this tour offers a truly unforgettable adventure. Some of the recently launched Africa packages are as below:

Kenyan delight with lake Naivasha (4Night/ 5Days) Valid Up to 22nd Dec 2024

Exotic South Africa (9 Night/ 10 Days) Valid Up to 30th September 2024

“We are delighted to unveil our Summer 2024 Tours, which offer travellers the opportunity to explore some of the world’s most iconic destinations,” said Mr Siddharth Shah, Business Development Manager of Flamingo Transworld. “Each tour is designed to provide a unique and memorable experience, and we look forward to welcoming travellers on board.”

For more information about Flamingo Transworld’s Summer 2024 Tours,

Visit: https://www.flamingotravels.co.in/

Contact: +91 98250 81806

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor