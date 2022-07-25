Flexo makes it easy and convenient to find and book coworking spaces

Mumbai, July 25: As hybrid and remote work goes mainstream, coworking spaces are emerging as the top choice for corporates, start-ups, small and medium businesses and freelancers across the country. As a marketplace for coworking spaces, Flexo brings together all the different coworking spaces under one platform. Users can easily find coworking options that are best suited for their requirements. The coworking specialists at Flexo listen carefully to the user's needs and scope out the whole market to present the best options available. Saving users the hassle of searching and calling all the coworking spaces individually to check for availability and pricing, one call to Flexo does it all. Flexo doesn't charge a fee for its coworking service to users. Flexo has recently launched its services in Mumbai, making it fast, easy and hassle-free to find and book a coworking space in Mumbai.As one of the country's rapidly growing marketplaces for coworking spaces, Flexo is on a mission to expand across the major cities of India. Flexo's network now includes coworking spaces in Andheri East, Powai, Thane, Bandra Kurla Complex, South Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Malad, Borivali, and Lower Parel. Flex spaces offering premium amenities, safety and flexibility are in high demand from corporates in certain micro markets and finding a good coworking space Andheri BKC, and Thane is a challenge. "The coworking market has turned very quickly. While there were few takers in the middle of the pandemic, the current situation is very different. Most coworking spaces are running at over 80%-90% occupancy, making availability a challenge as coworking demand has far exceeded supply." states Mr. Kundnani, Founder and CEO of Flexo.

Flexo's team of dedicated advisors work tirelessly to find the best-suited workspaces for its customers in Mumbai. In the words of Mr. Kundnani, "As an aggregator for coworking spaces, we have access to extensive data and insights on coworking spaces. We leverage data and market intelligence to provide expert, unbiased advice to our clients with regard to availability and pricing as we look to cultivate long-term relationships. Clients can only benefit by having us in their corner."The coworking spaces on Flexo's platform come with standard amenities, including air conditioning, WiFi, electricity, meeting rooms, printer, washrooms, tea/coffee, and drinking water. Some of the premium coworking spaces even come equipped with housekeeping, recreation zones, reception, lounges, stocked kitchen, pet-friendly policies, wellness rooms, elevators, gyms, cafeterias, nap rooms, parking, and CCTV surveillance. As a coworking specialist, Flexo stays updated about the market of Mumbai and the specifications its clients are looking for within a coworking space in Mumbai. Additionally, Flexo does not charge its clients for finding or booking the coworking spaces of their choice. The negotiations and lease structures are dealt with effortlessly by Flexo, saving you money, time and effort.



