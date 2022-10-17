Flipkart Big Diwali Sale - Exclusive no cost EMI offers on Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL), the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv Limited and India's largest and highly diversified NBFC, is making shopping more exciting for its customers this festive season at the Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale that will start on October 19th, 2022. To make the most of these festive offers, Bajaj Finance customer can celebrate this Diwali with Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale and get huge discounts on top brands available on No Cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. Customers can avail cart financing across segments such as Home, Kitchen, Sports, Automotive, Apparel etc. on cart value above Rs 2,999/-.

Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card and Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale are making shopping more economical for its customers by offering easy EMI financing through No Cost EMI, flexible terms for easy repayment and no down payment. Customers can use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card to avail exclusive No Cost EMI deals on electronic gadgets, apparel, home decor, and kitchen essentials.

With the partnership, customers can split the cost of the desired product or products over a flexible tenor and repay conveniently with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. No Cost EMI is available on a large number of products. However, if a customer gets an error while processing their cart financing payment, they can check if they have added a product not covered under No Cost EMI to the cart. Then they remove the product not available for No Cost EMI and retry making the payment. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale also has #No Cost EMI offers on all large home appliances such TV/Washing Machines/refrigerators/AC/Microwave etc.

Bajaj Finance customers can give a missed call on 92100 35555 to get the App link and view their card by following a few simple steps - clicking on the 'EMI' icon on the top right corner, enter date of birth, click on "View" to view the EMI card number and enter OTP make their masked EMI card number visible.

To avail the No Cost EMI option, once a customer adds a product to their shopping card, they can choose 'No Cost EMIs' as a payment mode. Then select 'Bajaj Finserv EMI' and pick an appropriate tenor and enter EMI Network Card details, followed by the OTP received on the registered mobile number. After entering the required details can complete their transaction by clicking on 'Place Order'.

Bajaj Finance customers can also choose the tenure most suitable to them for repaying the amount through EMI Network Card. Additionally, customers can choose to foreclose their loan anytime without any extra charges. EMI card enables consumer to buy more products and with the convenience of paying through EMIs while shopping online.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv Limited, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to 58 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Wallet, Co-branded Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & ICRA AAA (Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

