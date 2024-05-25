Flomic Global Logistics Achieves Landmark Milestone with Make in India Gondola Freight Wagons Shipment to Africa

New Delhi [India], May 25: All India – Flomic Global Logistics, a leading freight forwarding company have secured a landmark achievement in the Indian logistics and maritime sectors with the successful loading of the first-ever “Make in India” Gondola freight wagons through DPA Kandla.

This significant event underscores Flomic’s logistical expertise and operational excellence. The shipment involved handling break bulk cargo—a process requiring meticulous precision and coordination. Despite numerous challenges, Flomic Group efficiently managed the transportation of Gondola Wagons for a valued African client from Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla. This is the second shipment for this African client, further solidifying Flomic’s commitment and reliability.

Commenting on this achievement, Managing Director of Flomic Group, Mr. Lancy Barboza, said, “This achievement enhances the operational capabilities of Flomic Group and paves the way to provide innovative and integrated logistics solutions globally.” He added, “Our success is a testament to the wholehearted support and cooperation of all our stakeholders, especially the Deendayal Port Authority.”

As a 36-year-old listed company, Flomic boasts over three decades of expertise with talented and experienced professionals capable of handling critical and high-volume shipments like this break bulk shipment. The operation commenced with careful planning to ensure that the Gondola Wagons were shipment-ready.

This included pre-shipment inspection and survey during production, detailed discussions, and meetings on lifting methodology, securing, and lashing the cargo to stabilize it during transit—a critical step to prevent damage during unpredictable sea voyages. Coordination with various stakeholders was essential, from the Indian manufacturer of the wagons to the vessel agent managing maritime logistics, the stevedoring partners responsible for loading and unloading the cargo, the custom broker, and the marine cargo surveyors.

Notably, Kandla Deendayal Port had the opportunity to handle such an indigenous shipment for the very first time, marking a significant milestone for the port as well.

Flomic Group’s adept handling of this complex project demonstrates their capability in managing intricate logistical operations. Celebrating this milestone, Flomic not only adds another feather to their cap but also solidifies their reputation in the logistics industry.

This consignment represents a major step forward in India's export capabilities, highlighting the country's growing prowess in manufacturing and logistics, added Barboza.

