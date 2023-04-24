Flow Realty crosses 1200 cr+ in sales GSV in just 2 years since launch

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 24 (/PRNewswire): Flow Realty, a Bengaluru-based, new generation Real Estate sales & marketing outsourcing firm, announced that it clocked 750 cr+ of sales GSV (gross sales value) across its 15+ exclusive mandate projects for the year FY2022-23. For the 30-month old startup, this is a 100%+ jump over the previous year and they have cumulatively done 1200 cr+ of sales in just a 2.5 year journey.

A 60 member team of sales & marketing professionals, Flow focuses on providing accelerated cashflow solutions by way of innovative marketing and scientific & tech-driven sales processes to young developer brands who want to focus their energies on product design & delivery, while outsourcing the often stressful part of sales management to experts.

The Flow portfolio of clients include reputed Bengaluru-based developer names such as Sterling Developers, Habitat Ventures, Navami Builders, Sip Properties, Svamitva Ventures, UKn Properties & more.

This year, they plan to enter the 1000 cr+ sales club by adding larger projects, entering new markets and extending their portfolio of services. They have already signed up a large 1000 cr project in Bhubaneswar. Announcements of couple of new verticals are also on the cards.

"Sales and cashflow acceleration is just the start of the journey for us. Our long-term game is monetization of real estate assets and with that objective, we are launching Flow Capital, our fund-raising vertical that will help developers raise early-stage working capital financing, by way of debt or equity. You will also see us foray into the B2C space this year. Over a period of time, we also aim to enter the Development Management (DM) space to cover a larger gamut of monetizing solutions," says Arun Anand, Co-founder and an alumnus of NIT & NMIMS with 16 years of experience in real estate across Lodha Group, Embassy Group & Shriram Properties.

"Real estate is a very under-represented space in the Indian startup eco-system. Top 7 cities in India itself sell $35-40 bn of real estate every year. Even if 30% of these sell through partners like us, it's a $250 million revenue potential for this space. We haven't even scratched the surface yet. What we are proud about is being boot-strapped, profitable, creating a mengful difference for our developer partners & making wealth for our team. Especially in a world where everyone is focusing on a loss-making P&L today, for a long-term valuation game," says Vyoma Pandit, Co-founder and an IIM-Bangalore alumnus with 14 years of experience in real estate across Lodha Group, Brigade Group & Shriram Properties.

Media Contact:

Deepthi Chowdhary

hr@flowrealty.in

+91-96060 95413

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/PRNewswire)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor