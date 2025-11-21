FM chairs 11th pre-budget consultation with infrastructure, energy experts

New Delhi [India], November 21 : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday chaired the 11th Pre-Budget Consultation with experts from the infrastructure and energy sectors in New Delhi, marking another step in the preparation of the Union Budget 2026-27.

According to the Ministry of Finance on X, the meeting was attended by Secretaries from the Ministries of Power, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Road Transport and Highways, along with the Chairman of the Railway Board and the Chief Economic Adviser.

The Finance Minister has completed 10 rounds of Pre-Budget Consultations, in New Delhi as part of the preparations for the forthcoming Union Budget 2026-27.

The meetings, held over the past few days, brought together representatives and experts from key sectors of the economy, from agriculture and MSMEs to capital markets, manufacturing, services, and technology.

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, senior officials from the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), and the Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India. Secretaries from various relevant ministries and departments also joined the consultations.

The series began with consultations with leading economists, followed by representatives from farmer associations and agricultural economists. Subsequent sessions engaged stakeholders from MSMEs, capital markets, startups, manufacturing, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), information technology, tourism and hospitality, and finally trade unions and labour organisations.

During these meetings, sector experts and stakeholders presented their recommendations, challenges, and expectations for the upcoming Union Budget. It focused on economic growth, employment generation, investment climate, technological advancement, industrial competitiveness, financial sector stability, labour welfare, and sustainable development.

The wide-ranging consultations underline the Ministry of Finance's continued emphasis on inclusive and collaborative policy-making.

Meetings with the stakeholders are a regular practice followed by the Union Finance Ministry to seek their suggestions and discuss important policies on the major economic or non-economic activities.

