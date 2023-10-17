FM Globalnet Launches Inaugural Issue of FM & CRE World Magazine

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 17: iWPS Global along with FMG proudly unveiled the inaugural issue of FM & CRE World, a bi-monthly magazine, at an opulent ceremony hosted in a prominent 5-star hotel in Bangalore. Distinguished guests, representing the FM, Procurement, and CRE community, graced the occasion. The magazine's grand debut was led by luminaries of the CRE community in Bangalore, including Sridhar Raghavendra, Jaganath Rao, Jayaram S Govindaiah, and Gilbert Raj. The cover page featured Archie Abraham, Principal at iWPS Global, a leading interior design firm renowned for crafting High-Performance Workplace Experiences across India and beyond.

FM & CRE World boasts a compelling collection of articles contributed by notable figures within the CRE and Sustainability domains. The issue includes enlightening pieces by Shashidhar Sharma on "Beyond Workgreen," Dr. Mohar Ghosh on "Trends in Facility Management," Sridhar Raghavendra on "Emerging Architectural Design in Corporate India," Prabhuraman Jayanandan on "A Guide to Select Office Space," Sathish Rajendran on "Sustainability," Jayaram S Govindaiah on "Changing Dynamics in Corporate Real Estate," and more.

A significant highlight of the launch event was a presentation by Sudeeti Chaturvedi and Harshita Vyas on the #neXtbigwhat. They announced the opening of the iWPX (iWPS Xperience Center) on Dussehra Day, focusing on the integration of AR, VR, XR, and MR in the Design Industry, offering new perspectives in design communication. The role of AI in interior design was also showcased, presenting test renders as a glimpse of future possibilities.

Despite adverse weather conditions, the launch was a resounding success. Jaganath Rao, representing FM Globalnet, conveyed his excitement for the magazine's upcoming issues. The inaugural issue of FM & CRE World is available for readers at this link. For further information, please contact 9035615971 or sudeeti@iwpsglobal.com and reach their Website.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2249231/iWPS_Global_FMG_magazine.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor