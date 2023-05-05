Focus Lighting FY23 net profit up 476 per cent

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (/PNN): Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited. (NSE - FOCUS), engaged in manufacturing & innovative lighting solutions of LED lights and fixtures, announced its audited Financial Results for Q4 FY23 and FY23.

Consolidated Key Financials at a Glance:

Q4 FY23:

* Total Income at Rs 41.11 Crore; up 15.64 per cent

* EBITDA at Rs 8.08 Crore; up 56.59 per cent

* PAT at Rs 5.42 Crore; up 89.51 per cent

* EPS at Rs 4.15; up 47.52 per cent

FY23:

* Total Income at Rs 169.94 Crore; up 59.42 per cent

* EBITDA at Rs 34.84 Crore; up 241.90 per cent

* PAT at Rs 23.60 Crore; up 475.61 per cent

* EPS at Rs 18.09; up 347.77 per cent

Commenting on the performance, Amit Sheth, Managing Director of Focus Lighting & Fixtures said, "These results reflect our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative and high-quality lighting solutions that meet the diverse needs of our customers. Growth in revenue was driven by strong demand for our products across all our business segments and Our EBITDA recorded an impressive growth primarily due to our focus on operational efficiency and cost optimization measures

Value additive products, prestigious Bade Baba Temple contract and Surat Fort contract will further add feather to our growth for the current year. Going forward, we remain committed to our mission of providing cutting-edge lighting solutions to our customers."

This story is provided by PNN. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/PNN)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor