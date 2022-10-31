Focus Lighting H1 FY23 EBITDA up by 638%

Revenue for H1 FY23 at ₹ 67.55 Crore, 50% YoY growth

EBITDA for H1 FY23 at ₹11.59 Crore, 638% YoY growth

Net Profit for H1 FY23 at ₹ 6.83 Crore, 16,975% YoY growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited. (NSE – FOCUS), engaged in manufacturing & innovative lighting solutions of LED lights and fixtures, announced its unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2022.

Key Financials at a Glance (Q2 FY23):

– Total Income for Q2 FY23 at ₹ 40.61 Crore against ₹ 23.15 Crore in Q2 FY22, 75% YoY growth EBITDA for Q2 FY23 at ₹ 8.30 Crore against ₹ 1.86 Crore in Q2 FY22, 346% YoY growth EBITDA Margin for Q2 FY23 at 20.44% against 8.03% in Q2 FY22, 1,240 bps YoY growth

– Net Profit for Q2 FY23 at ₹ 4.59 Crore against ₹ 1.58 Crore in Q2 FY22, 191% YoY growth

– Net Profit Margin for Q2 FY23 at 11.30% against 6.83% in Q2 FY22, 448 bps YoY growth

– EPS for Q2 FY23 at ₹ 4.53 against ₹ 1.56 in Q2 FY22, 190% YoY growth H1 FY23

– Total Income for H1 FY23 at ₹ 67.55 Crore against ₹ 45.18 Crore in H1 FY22, 50% YoY growth EBITDA for H1 FY23 at ₹ 11.59 Crore against ₹ 1.57 Crore in H1 FY22, 638% YoY growth EBITDA Margin for H1 FY23 at 17.16% against 3.47% in H1 FY22, 1,368 bps YoY growth

– Net Profit for H1 FY23 at ₹ 6.83 Crore against ₹ 0.04 Crore in H1 FY22, 16,975% YoY growth Net Profit Margin for H1 FY23 at 10.11% against 0.09% in H1 FY22, 1,002 bps YoY growth EPS for H1 FY23 at ₹ 6.74 against ₹ 0.04 in H1 FY22, 16,750% YoY growth.

Key Financial Highlights:

– For H1 FY23, Cash Flow from Operation stood at ₹ 5.02 Crore against ₹ 0.61 Crore in H1 FY22

– For H1 FY23, Revenue from Manufacturing activities contributed ₹ 49.54 Crore against ₹ 19.65 Crore in H1 FY22

– For H1 FY23, Revenue from Trading activities contributed ₹ 17.32 Crore against ₹ 25.12 Crore in H1 FY22

– For H1 FY23, Manufacturing activities contributed ₹ 8.67 Crore in PBT against a loss of ₹ 0.73 Crore in H1 FY22.

– For H1 FY23, Trading activities contributed ₹ 0.98 Crore in PBT against ₹ 1.24 Crore in H1 FY22.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Amit Sheth, Managing Director of Focus Lighting And Fixtures, said, “For the H1 FY22, we have seen demand coming back to the pre-pandemic levels, and our margins have improved significantly on the back of diversifying into new business verticals like Projects and Railways which will also provide good margin business because of the government’s push towards increasing make in India contribution.

Also, our thrust on increasing manufacturing contribution has helped us achieve higher operating margins.

Further, our innovative lighting solutions are one of the preferred brands among leading retail giants, which has helped us increase our turnover and margins over the previous year.”

About Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited:

Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited (NSE – FOCUS) The company was established in 2005. The company currently provides a wide range of products which includes recessed adjustable spotlights, recessed downlights, surface-mounted spotlights, surface-mounted / suspended downlights, system-based spotlights/wall washers, track-mounted spotlights, etc., each with different working capabilities. Its comprehension of lighting technology, the influence it can have on the viewer, and the techno-aesthetic requirement of the market have enticed it to develop lighting solutions where the criteria are efficiency, color rendition and trouble-free service life to achieve optimum lighting parameters such as luminous intensity, maintenance-friendliness and freedom from glare. The new range of luminaires has been designed and developed by the finest product designers from Germany, proficient in the field of lighting design, supported by a proficient team of Indian Professionals. The company has its manufacturing unit in Sanand, Gujarat.

Post-pandemic, the Company has emerged strongly by doubling its revenues to ₹ 106.6 Crore in FY22 compared with ₹ 60.84 Crore in FY21, while the bottom line is back in the black at ₹ 4.10 Crore as against a loss of ₹ 2.28 Crore in the same period.

