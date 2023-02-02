Footprints and Haryana Institute of Public Administration joint effort for women empowerment

New Delhi (India), February 2: Footprints Childcare is a reputable and renowned preschool and daycare chain that has recently announced its collaboration with the Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA), Gurugram, under the aegis of the Government of Haryana to empower women and help them with equal opportunities to be financially independent. Under the association, women will be offered preprimary teaching training to help them grasp opportunities in the schools or training centers where early childhood education is focused. The association also aims to develop certain skills in women that will help them set up their own preschools.

Women Empowerment Training Will Focus on the Following Key Pointers:

Effective Mealtimes Suggestions For Cracking Interviews Active Measures for Learning Learning Developmental Milestones in Children Skills For Presenting oneself as a preprimary teacher. Finding resolutions to conflicts & issues

This special training was held every day for a period of 2.5 months from 10 am to 1 pm and covered all the pointers of early development. The training also helped to-be teachers with a solid grounding in learning crucial theories and their application. The training provided the teachers with all the crucial skills and knowledge through which they can make an impact in the lives of the little learners.

One of the biggest benefits of the training is that it will go a long way in empowering women. This training will help open the doors of various opportunities for the women who were earlier not able to grasp the freedom of financial earning. Attendees can open their own learning centers, playschools, and so much more with this training. Moreover, women will be more encouraged to step into the workforce, which will empower them to work towards their goals. The training will inspire more women to pursue a career in preprimary teaching and daycare, resulting in women’s progressive development.

“We are extremely proud to tie up with HIPA to be able to help several women who are keen to make a difference in the early learning space. Equipped with the right skills, we are confident that they will enrich the space while carving a strong niche and financial stability for themselves,” said Raj Singhal, CEO of Footprints Childcare.

“I am extremely thankful to HIPA & Footprints Childcare for presenting this unique opportunity. This industry-leading training was extremely helpful & I am certain it will help me turn my passion for teaching into a sustainable employment opportunity”- Anju Kumari, training participant.

Footprints Childcare, owned and run by IIT-IIM alumni, is a chain of playschool and daycare centers that is focused on making little learners fall in love with the idea of learning and studies. The unique and innovative curriculum of Footprints is designed to ensure kids’ holistic development, be it physical or psychological. Footprints have a large presence all over India, with 85+ centers in 15+ cities. Footprints have served 100+ parents to date with complete transparency. The learning center is particularly known for its innovative curriculum and emphasis on child safety. Footprints provides Live CCTV to maintain complete transparency with parents, also they are very strict about its no-junk policy and focuses on giving little ones a nutritious menu making itself the best choice for parents.

