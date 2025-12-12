Footprints of Hope: Varun Hiremath’s Shoe Distribution Drive Warms Hearts in Zirad Village

Zirad (Maharashtra) [India], December 12: A small primary school in Zirad witnessed a moment of big impact this week — one that didn't just cover distances, but bridged emotional gaps.

Under the Hiremath Family Foundation's Social Responsibility Initiative, every student of the Raigad Zilla Parishad Prathamik School, Zirad, received a brand-new pair of shoes. The initiative was led by Varun Hiremath, who personally handed over the footwear to the children, turning an ordinary school day into one filled with pride, joy, and renewed motivation.

For many rural students, the daily walk to school means navigating uneven, dusty roads — often barefoot. The new shoes arrived not merely as functional necessities, but as symbols of dignity, comfort, and belonging.

“A child who feels protected walks with confidence,” said Varun Hiremath as he interacted warmly with the students. “If a simple pair of shoes can add comfort and courage to their daily journey, then it is not charity — it is our responsibility.”

A Community That Stood Together

The program saw the participation of key community leaders and well-wishers, including:

Sarpanch Chotam Sheth

Former Sarpanch Smt. Darshana Bhoir

Former Deputy Sarpanch Mahesh Mane

Teachers of the Zirad Primary School

Parents and villagers who gathered in large numbers

Sharing gratitude on behalf of the village, Sarpanch Chotam Sheth remarked:

“We sincerely thank Varun Hiremath and the Hiremath Family for thinking about our children. This small gesture means a lot to our village. It brings happiness to every household and motivates our children to attend school with more enthusiasm.”

Teachers spoke emotionally about the students' reactions — many slipped into their new shoes instantly and ran across the school grounds with unrestrained excitement.

“Their smiles were brighter than the winter sun,” one teacher said. “The Hiremath family has supported us earlier too — from educational materials to sports gear. Today's gesture adds another chapter to that goodwill.”



A Legacy of Quiet, Consistent Giving

The Hiremath Family Foundation has built a reputation for meaningful, grassroots-focused initiatives delivered with humility. No large banners or publicity — just genuine community connection.

“We don't count the number of items we donate,” Hiremath said. “We count the number of lives we can touch.”

Over the years, the Foundation has supported multiple schools across Raigad with:

Study materials

Sports equipment

Hygiene essentials

Infrastructure improvements

The 2026 roadmap includes expanding its rural school-support program to more villages where children continue to face challenges accessing basic necessities.

More Than Shoes — A Step Toward Empowerment

As the event concluded, children stood in neat rows, proudly admiring their new shoes and taking their first steps in them. Their laughter echoed through the schoolyard — a powerful reminder that small acts of kindness create lifelong memories.

One young girl said shyly, “Varun Sir gave us these. I will wear them every day to school.”

In a village where resources are limited, moments like these reaffirm that hope often arrives quietly — sometimes in the form of a new pair of shoes.

About the Hiremath Family Foundation

Founded by Varun Hiremath, the Hiremath Family Foundation works across Maharashtra with a focus on education, sanitation, rural development, and community upliftment. The Foundation's approach remains simple: understand local needs, act quickly, and deliver with compassion.

Website: www.hiremathfamilyfoundation.in

