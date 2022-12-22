‘Foreign language’ will fulfill the dream of a better career, know what are the options

New Delhi (India), December 22: Scope & Opportunities In India

Language is an essence of communication which can remove the boundaries of two different people who belongs to different countries, culture, states, and religion. And now it’s becoming essential globally to know each other languages for communication and even for job opportunities. The scope of foreign languages is increasing internationally. There was a time when everybody wanted to be a Doctor and Engineer or choose a career in Hotel management for a better future, but opportunities in these sectors are very less now, and the number of candidates is increasing day by day because everybody is running for it. So there is the best way to make your future bright and successful is by choosing a career in a foreign language; if you have an interest and want to learn different languages, this will be beneficial for your career.

Career prospects

Learning a foreign language is not only an extraordinary career option, but it is also attractive to fulfilling your passion for knowing different cultures and also giving a good salary. There are so many languages French, German, Korean, Japanese, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese and many more. The future of learning foreign languages is at an all-time high; on being able to learn a language and acquire fluency in the same, a person can think of becoming a foreign language specialist, interpreter and translator, or you can get a job in multinational companies even person get a job at different levels and platforms Entertainment, Tourism, Public Relation, BPO, Teaching, Online Content writer etc.

Eligibility

Candidate must have cleared high school studies 10+2 with any recognized board; after this, a person can do Bachelor’s degree in any foreign language is required, and the duration of UG is mostly three years. Doing a Master’s degree in any foreign language, but the candidate has to pursue graduation in a relevant stream (same language), the duration of the master’s degree is usually two years. The most important requirement is to have native-level proficiency in English and at least one other language. And active interaction should be needed to communicate with people; no one is perfect in their native language, so talk more to improve it.

Nature of work

Before doing something, you should know what the nature of work is or how to work in the field you have chosen. As we know, many people may not able to understand a foreign language, so the most common work is to translate because a translator is the only person who is commonly visible during public events to translate, without missing a beat, converting the second language into their native tongue. Same as for a Tour Guide, Teacher, Researcher and Liaison Officer who coordinates between two parties or companies. These are the common work to do in the field of foreign languages.

Expert Opinion

According to Sanjeev Rawat, Director of Langma School of Languages said, there are countless reasons to learn foreign languages; you can meet new people around the world and quickly get connected, it can help you to boost your brainpower, or you can expose yourself to new career opportunities. After getting a Degree or Course Certificate in any foreign language, students can find their way into Healthcare, Education, and Business Administration or in Embassy. In some Media houses, there is a need for a translator, and they may get a person as a Reporter. These days career in a foreign language is becoming a great platform in all countries because language skills are essential attributes in the most professional and advanced

Salary

The translator can expect to get anything between Rs 50,000 to Rs 90,000, as far as a starter is concerned. After gaining some job experience, one can earn Rs 40,000, plus per month. If a person is cleared the graduation in a European language www. langmainternational.com like French or German so he may get around Rs 50000, to Rs 90000, per month. And Top Interpreter may get more than 20 to 25 lakhs per annum. By doing freelancing person can earn 50k to 60k per assignment, and a senior person earns more than that.

-Sanjeev Rawat, Director Langma School of Languages, New Delhi

