Forever Roses from Ecuador, The Perfect Blend of Beauty and Timelessness

New Delhi (India), August 8: Ecuador is home to the rich Galapagos Islands, but did you know that this beautiful country is also popular for their unique flowers, especially roses? Ecuador offers the best of roses with the largest selection, around 500 varieties in the most amazing colors, textures and sizes. And Ecuador has gone one step further – They have preserved their beautiful large roses to immortalize them and bring you ‘Forever Roses’.

What are Forever Roses?

These enchanting roses, carefully cultivated in the lush landscapes of Ecuador, are an extraordinary symbol of love, commitment, and admiration that will stand the test of time. Unlike traditional roses that wither and fade within days, forever roses from Ecuador are specially treated using revolutionary preservation techniques that allow them to retain their natural beauty and freshness for 1 year or more. Each rose is delicately handpicked at the peak of its bloom and undergoes a meticulous preservation process that ensures that the roses maintain their soft petals and vibrant colors making them an everlasting token of affection.

Ecuador, known for its fertile soil and ideal climate, provides the perfect conditions for cultivating exceptional roses. Once preserved, these roses do not require water or sunlight.

Wide range of colors, including classic red, elegant white, passionate pink, and captivating yellow, vibrant colors of Pink, Magenta, Marsala and Orange; Metallic hues like Gold and Silver; and exclusive shades of Ivory and Violet, allows customers to express their emotions and personal style with sophistication. Whether as a gift for a loved one, a centerpiece for a special occasion, or a decorative element in a luxurious setting, forever roses from Ecuador create an everlasting impression.

Forever roses have gained popularity worldwide. They are often used for special occasions such as weddings, anniversaries, special occasions like Valentine’s Day, as well as for home décor purposes.

The Government of Ecuador, through its Trade Office (PRO ECUADOR), is promoting this unique product in India. “India’s myriad of festivals, celebrations and traditions are occasions for exchanging gifts, and forever roses from Ecuador are an excellent gifting option,” adds Mrs. Cristina Chiriboga from the Trade Office of Ecuador (PRO ECUADOR).

Forever roses are a souvenir proficient in preserving memories, a symbol of longevity and endless love for a special one. They are the perfect replacement for any moment one would be gifting flowers. Share this token of love with the ones that enlighten your life to celebrate the bond you cherish!

About Pro Ecuador India

PRO ECUADOR is part of the Ministry of Production, Foreign Trade, Investment, and Fisheries under the Government of Ecuador. Through our network of trade offices around the world, we promote the very best of Ecuadorian products globally.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor