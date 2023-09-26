Former SoftBank India Head Manoj Kohli Joins the Advisory Board of IBSFINtech – the Enterprise TreasuryTech Company

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: IBSFINtech, India's leading TreasuryTech Solution provider announces a significant addition to the company’s advisory board Manoj Kohli. Kohli, is popularly known as the Telecom Man and is renowned for leading Airtel, the telecom giant to become the number 3 telecom player in the world, scaling from 2 mn to over 400 mn subscribers. He joins IBSFINtech in the eminent Advisory Board of the Company to provide strategic direction and guidance to the company for the TreasuryTech leader’s global expansion.

With his tenure as India Head of SoftBank now behind him, he has set his sights on a new goal for the next decade of coaching founders and being a business advisor to CEOs to support business transformation as well as global scale-up. His passion for making Indian-origin companies to scale global growth is well known in the industry and with his new mission he intends to leverage his vast industry experience to guide the founders of Indian companies with global aspirations to scale globally.

A veteran with 44 years of professional experience in manufacturing, telecom, renewable energy and digital transformation sectors, Kohli has led businesses to scale to global markets with focus on profitable growth.

IBSFINtech has established itself as the leader in TreasuryTech space in the country and is at the pivotal point of embarking on the exponential global growth journey. The company has been recently recognised by IDC MarketScape as a “Major Player” in the Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Enterprise Treasury and Risk Management Applications 2023, IBSFINtech is the uniquely positioned player to offer both cloud as well as an on-premise solution, an all-in-one comprehensive and modular TMS player in the IDC assessment graph, heading towards becoming a “Leader” in this niche space.

IBSFINtech has established a strong partnership ecosystem to fuel its global expansion plans, which puts it at the core of this partnership ecosystem, with the world’s largest financial data provider, Refinitiv, now a London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) company and Oracle, ERP and Cloud provider giant. The company also was in news last year for signing up an official partnership with KPMG & Yes Bank, amongst the other global partnerships.

CM Grover, MD & CEO of the Treasury solution provider, shared, “We are honoured and delighted to welcome Kohli on our Advisory Board. We are growing at an accelerated pace and our global growth journey has just begun. This year will see a lot of developments with IBSFINtech in the global market. Kohli’s continuous guidance and visionary approach for scaling up the operations will play an important role in the way forward for the company. We have a lot to learn from him and his conviction on IBSFINtech’s vision strengthens our passion for making IBSFINtech a global name in Corporate Treasury.”

Kohli shared his views on IBSFINtech, “I am pleased to join the Advisory Board of this young and energetic homegrown company which is making ripples in the global treasury ecosystem. I am glad to be part of the growth journey of this agile team which has great potential to be a global name for Treasury automation, a critical area to focus in digital transformation for the corporations today. I believe in their vision and I extend my complete support to their leadership on their mission to be a global name in this niche whitespace in the industry.”

The eminent advisory board of IBSFINtech comprises of global thought leaders of the industry, including, Aakash Moondhra, Global CFO of PayU; Venkat (S. Venkita Padmanabhan), Ex- President and Global Head of Finance, Olam Group; and BP Singh, Ex-Deputy Managing Director of IDBI Bank.

Kohli visited the new development center of IBSFINtech in Bangalore, which was inaugurated by Mohandas Pai in the month of January this year. The company is expanding its workforce to tap the whitespace in global corporate treasury market. During his visit, Kohli addressed the IBSFINtech team and congratulated them on building a strong foundation for a global company.

Kohli motivated the team with his kind words, "Strive to be a Star team rather than a Team of stars. I truly believe IBSFINtech has what it takes to become a global leader and that potential is visible in the team."

As the former MD & CEO of Airtel, he was instrumental in transforming the company into one of the largest telecom operators in the world. He has also held various leadership roles in the industry, including being a Board Member of SoftBank Group International.

Kohli’s presence on the advisory board of the company will further strengthen the positioning of the company and provide the necessary thrust for company’s global expansion plans.

