Former Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu inaugurates MCA new office in Bangalore

During a recent office inauguration ceremony of Manohar Chaudhary and Associates, former Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu highlighted the role played by consultancy in the growth and development of a country. The office inauguration of the leading business consultancy firm in Bangalore witnessed the presence of Founder TN Manoharan, Sachin, Chief Strategic Partner of MCA, and Yoganandha, Chief Managing Partner. Manohar Chaudhary and Associates (MCA) is a business consultancy firm providing administrative services for business expansion worldwide.

Speaking at the occasion Former Union Minister said, "Bangalore, which is the technological hub of the world, is playing an important role in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modiji's dream of taking the country to another level. "Bangalore is not just the capital of Karnataka state. Apart from being the technological capital of the country, it has also emerged as the technological hub of the world. Start-ups, unicorn companies, are attracting the world's attention due to the favorable investment environment. This is playing an important role in realizing the dream of taking the country to another level of development."

Former Union Minister further added, "There are many hurdles of rules and laws. Consultancy plays an important role in dealing with these obstacles properly. Governance is very important for the development of an organization. Even small organizations with the right moral values can achieve big things. Consulting organizations like MCA which have adopted this have seen development."

TN Manoharan, the founder of the organization said, "We provide administrative services required for the growth of an organization. How to start a business in different countries, we help businesses from other countries to start here. We are helping in the development of our country's investment environment. He said that we are also busy providing employment opportunities by bringing major foreign companies to the country.

