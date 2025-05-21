Fortis Healthcare's Q4 profit falls 7.4 pc, expenses up

Mumbai, May 21 Fortis Healthcare, a leading Delhi-Based hospital chain, has reported a 7.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its net profit to Rs 188.02 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024–25 (Q4 FY25) -- down from Rs 203.14 crore in the same period last fiscal (Q4 FY24).

The decline in profit was mainly due to a sharp rise in total expenses and impairments in investments.

Fortis said its total expenses rose 13.6 per cent to Rs 1,741.52 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 1,531.76 crore in the year-ago period.

The company also incurred an exceptional loss of Rs 53.57 crore during the quarter. This was due to impairments on its investment in an associate firm and on some of its assets, including property and equipment.

Despite the drop in profit, the company reported strong growth in its revenue.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 12.4 per cent to Rs 2,007 crore in Q4 FY25, up from Rs 1,786 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The growth was driven by strong performances in both its hospital and diagnostics businesses.

In the hospital segment, revenue grew 14.2 per cent YoY, supported by an 8.4 per cent rise in ARPOB (average revenue per occupied bed), which reached Rs 2.51 crore.

Hospital occupancy also improved to 69 per cent, up from 66 per cent in Q4 FY24.

Key specialties like oncology and neurosciences posted strong revenue growth of 25 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively.

International patient revenue also rose 17 per cent YoY to Rs 145 crore, now contributing 8.1 per cent to overall hospital revenue.

However, the diagnostics business saw slower growth, with revenue rising just 3.5 per cent YoY to Rs 306 crore.

This comes after Fortis increased its stake in Agilus Diagnostics to 89.2 per cent by acquiring shares from private equity investors.

Fortis also reported a healthy 14.3 per cent rise in EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), which stood at Rs 435 crore.

The EBITDA margin improved slightly to 21.7 per cent, compared to 21.3 per cent a year ago.

Looking ahead, Fortis plans to continue growing through acquisitions, especially in key geographic areas.

The company recently signed a deal to acquire Shrimann Superspecialty Hospital in Jalandhar, which will increase its bed capacity in Punjab from around 800 to over 1,000 beds.

It also plans to add nearly 993 beds through expansion projects in Manesar, Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru (BG Road), and Faridabad.

The company’s board has also recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share for FY25.

